Jim Harbaugh explains why the Chargers traded up for WR Ladd McConkey

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh is glad the Chargers drafted Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey. The Chargers traded up three picks to select Ladd McConkey with the No. 34 pick of the 2024 NFL draft.

McConkey will have the opportunity to be the Chargers’ top pass catcher. Los Angeles has a thin wide receivers room and needs help, so McConkey could start as a rookie. The Chargers have an excellent quarterback in Justin Herbert, who should do a great job of distributing the football as long as his receivers are open.

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh explained with Los Angeles loves Ladd McConkey and traded up to get the Georgia star.

“Love the speed, 4.38 (40-yard dash), but he plays to it. He plays to that 4.38 every single play, you can see it in the way that he rages off of the ball, and once he has the ball in his hands,” said Harbaugh.

McConkey showed his speed after the catch on his dazzling touchdown in the Orange Bowl.

“Me and Joe (Hortiz) were talking about him, he’s very (Raiders TE) Brock Bowers-like with the way that he gets yards after the catch,” Harbaugh noted. “Competitor, big-time. Those things. He catches the ball. A terrific route-runner. He has the quickness, he has the speed that is going to be great for our offense. I love the guys that can run in the 4.3s.”

Harbaugh had a chance to see McConkey’s speed first-hand in the College Football Playoff a couple of seasons ago. McConkey did not have a big game against Michigan, but proved himself enough over the years to earn Harbaugh’s respect.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire