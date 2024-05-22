ESPN analyst thinks Bronny James can be ‘one hell of a role player’ in NBA

Kendrick Perkins, Austin Rivers, Bobby Marks, and Adrian Wojnarowski discussed Bronny James’ potential in the NBA. The ESPN panel explores the chances that the former USC Trojan will get picked at the 2024 NBA draft this June.

Bronny has had some encouraging workouts in recent weeks, earning a measure of respect from NBA draft evaluators. However, Bronny was well down the list of prospects before the NBA draft workouts began. Even if these positive showings have improved his overall position, it remains that his position probably still isn’t that high on the big board. Bronny very likely still has a lot of work to do, roughly five weeks before the NBA draft occurs.

Kendrick Perkins, part of the ESPN panel mentioned above, thinks there’s a place for Bronny James in the NBA, but that’s hardly a unanimous verdict. It doesn’t even mean Bronny is failing in any real sense, either. He just hasn’t had enough time to develop his game. He didn’t get a full summer of offseason workouts in 2023 because of his heart attack suffered in early July. Bronny needs time to develop his body and his game. That’s part of why Kendrick Perkins is optimistic about Bronny as an NBA prospect.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire