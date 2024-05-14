ESPN analyst suggests the Vikings should sign a former Raiders’ WR

There are just a couple of question marks on the Minnesota Vikings offense heading into training camp. Are the Vikings happy with what they have at left guard? And who is going to emerge as the Minnesota slot-wide receiver?

The Vikings allowed K.J. Osborn to walk this past offseason and Minnesota went and signed former Bills receiver Trent Sherfield — who caught 11 passes in 2023. The Vikings also re-signed Brandon Powell who stepped up when Justin Jefferson went down. But is Minnesota looking to add another piece to the receiver room?

ESPN writer Bill Barnwell believes the Vikings should target and sign former Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow.

“The Vikings brought in Trent Sherfield this offseason and could expand Brandon Powell’s role, but Renfrow has a much more productive season in his recent past than either player has had at any point during their respective careers. Renfrow would probably be competing with Powell for the third wideout and punt returner role in Minnesota, a battle he could win if given the opportunity.”

The 5-foot-10 receiver out of Clemson has been the Raiders’ primary slot receiver. Renfrow had three productive years with the Raiders, his best being in 2021, when he caught 103 passes for 1,038 yards and nine TDs. Renfrow’s production dropped the past two seasons, but Las Vegas hasn’t had a good quarterback situation either.

If the Vikings were to sign Renfrow and allow him to compete for the No. 3 job, Minnesota fans could have some optimism for what Renfrow could bring to the table.

