ESPN analyst raved about Patriots rookie WR Ja’Lynn Polk

The reviews are in on New England Patriots rookie wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk, and ESPN’s Field Yates loves what he brings to the table.

Polk is coming off a 2023 season at Washington that saw him record 69 catches for 1,159 yards and nine touchdowns. He averaged 16.8 yards per catch and had five games of over 100 yards receiving on the year.

Polk gives the team another weapon for rookie quarterback Drake Maye to throw to, as the Patriots look to reconfigure the offense under head coach Jerod Mayo.

Yates had some great things to say about Polk, when appearing on the “First Draft” podcast.

“Spent one year at Texas Tech. Came from the same high school as Dez Bryant. This guy is tough,” said Yates, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “He makes so many contested catches; so many catches that aren’t necessarily the highlight reel [type] but are in tight areas, or when he’s posting up a perimeter corner. Doing things outside of his frame so consistently. Making the difficult things look effortless.”

Polk might not have been the second–round pick Patriots fans expected, but he could help bring much-needed stability to a receivers room desperate for production.

