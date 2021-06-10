Errol Spence Jr. vs. Manny Pacquiao: Algieri says ‘we could get upset’

Michael Rosenthal
·1 min read
Can Manny Pacquiao beat Errol Spence Jr. in their 147-pound title-unification bout on Aug. 21? One man who faced both fighters believes so.

Chris Algieri lost a near shutout decision against Pacquiao in 2014 and was stopped in five rounds by Spence two years later. Algieri went down nine times in those fights, six times against Pacquiao.

He believes the Filipino icon shouldn’t be underestimated even though he’s now 42 years old and will have been out of the ring for more than two years.

Pacquiao stunned many observers when he defeated Keith Thurman by a split decision to win the WBA welterweight title in July 2019. He’s about a 3-1 underdog going into the fight with Spence.

“I never count out Manny,” he said on the DAZN Boxing Show. “He’s one of those guys. He has the one-punch power, he has that speed and he’s awkward. He sets traps, his off-beat rhythm. His ability to change throughout a fight. The best make adjustments.

“The guys who can adjust are the guys who separate from themselves. Manny does that as good as anyone even at that advanced age.”

Algieri, a former 140-pound champ, believes Pacquiao also is capable of hurting Spence. Pacquiao has one knockout in the past 11-plus years.

“He’s got a punch, he’s got power,” Algieri said. “If he can walk Spence into these shots we could get an upset.”

