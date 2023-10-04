Ernest Hausmann reacts to return to Nebraska, where he spent his first year

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The moment that linebacker Ernest Hausmann chose to play for Michigan football after spending his first year at Nebraska, he knew he would have to face the music in Lincoln.

That’s because the former Husker defender traveled to Ann Arbor for his first taste of the Big Ten matchup, thus, what were friendly confines a year ago at Memorial Stadium would now be hostile territory.

All said, Hausmann relishes his year with Nebraska, but he feels fortunate to be with his 5-0 Michigan Wolverines.

“It felt great. It’s one of those things when I chose Michigan, I knew this game would come,” Hausmann said. “I saw the schedule come out, and I knew it was one of the games that we look forward to all year. So it’s one of those things that you dream of as a player, just to know nothing — my experience my first year of college football, what that place did for me, and it meant a lot. And I had a lot of great memories there. And just development as a player and as a person itself. And a lot of great people there, met great people that have done a lot to support me in my football career. And it’s one of those things that you look for, to go back, to go back there in a winged helmet — it’s to do your business.”

It took some time before Hausmann heard his name called over the public address system — in large part due to the overwhelming ability of the Michigan defensive line. But late in the game, even though many fans had cleared the stadium, when Hausmann first registered a tackle, there were a smattering of boos, along with some Husker faithful exclaiming, ‘Traitor!’

It’s not something that the Michigan sophomore noticed, but it was certainly anticipated. And he has no hard feelings about those who didn’t continue to cheer for him with his new team.

“During the game, you’re really locked in. You’re gonna have tunnel vision so you really don’t hear the outside noise,” Hausmann said. “You’re just focused on the next play type of thing. I knew that was gonna come throughout the week of preparation, throughout the year, I knew that’s gonna come eventually. But all I can do is smile as a player.

“It’s one of the things that, for me, I think about that you’re almost like, you almost make it, and now you have people on their side, you know, trying to boo you or spit back, you feel like, OK, you’ve done something to earn some respect in that way. But those fans over there, they’ve done a great job supporting me when I was at Nebraska. It’s a bittersweet love, it’s one of those things that comes with a price, playing football.”

Hausmann will next take the field when the Wolverines travel to Minneapolis to face Minnesota in Week 6.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire