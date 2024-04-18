Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne ‘asked’ to come off before Man City knocked out of Champions League

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne asked to come off because “they could not continue” before the Champions League holders were knocked out by Real Madrid on penalties in the quarter-finals.

Haaland is City’s top scorer this season and regular penalty taker, while De Bruyne, who scored City’s equaliser, would have also been among City’s top options ahead of the shootout after 14-time champions Madrid held on for a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Instead, Bernando Silva and Mateo Kovacic both had their efforts saved by Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin as Carlo Ancelotti’s side set up a semi-final tie with Bayern Munich.

Guardiola said he had “no regrets” after City dominated the 120 minutes but could not find a winner to continue the defence of their Champions League trophy.

Manuel Akanji also had to be replaced due to an injury,, with Guardiola saying of the three: “They asked me to go out. They could not continue."

"I would have preferred to win but congratulations to Real Madrid,” Guardiola continued. “They defended so deep with incredible solidarity and we did everything.

"I don’t have any regrets about what we have done. Always we try to create more chances and concede less, because we believe that helps you to win and we did everything.

"We played exceptionally in all departments and unfortunately we could not win."

Guardiola refused to blame either Silva or Kovacic for missing their penalties, as City squandered the advantage in the shootout after Luka Modric missed Real Madrid’s opening effort.

"Bernardo asked to take it, he’s a reliable player and decided to shoot in that way. What a game he had played. It happens.”

City play Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday, with the double still on as Guardiola’s side also look to defend their Premier League title, although Haaland and De Bruyne could now be doubts for the Wembley match.

"Now we will rest and on Friday we travel to London to play the game,” Guardiola said.

"We will see how people will react. Of course the recovery is easier when winning, rather than losing, but it is the semi-final of the FA Cup and we will try to compete as much as possible."