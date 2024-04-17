Man City vs Real Madrid LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more from quarter-final clash

Manchester City host Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final second leg this evening with the hopes of reaching the final four.

An electric first leg ended 3-3 in Madrid with the lead exchanging hands multiple times in an open affair. Bernardo Silva opened the scoring after two minutes before a quickfire double from Eduardo Camavinga and Rodrygo sent Real into the lead. City responded through Phil Foden and Josko Gvardiol but Federico Valverde had the final say to ensure this last eight tie remains all square ahead of tonight’s game.

Pep Guardiola’s defending champions are in top form. They moved to the top of the Premier League at the weekend and will want to maintain their quest to win back-to-back trebles. Foden is expected to return to the starting line-up with John Stones and Kyle Walker also in contention for a place in the XI.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men, meanwhile, will be aware of the hammering they received at the Etihad Stadium last year when City won 4-0. The manager will recall that experience to his players who will want to cause an upset tonight.

Follow all the action below plus get the latest odds and tips right here:

Manchester City vs Real Madrid

Manchester City host Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final second leg with kick off at 8pm

First leg ended 3-3 in Madrid after thrilling, attacking contest

John Stones, Kyle Walker and Phil Foden all in line to return for the hosts

How Real Madrid could line up

15:43 , Ben Fleming

Real Madrid predicted XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Nacho, Rudiger, Mendy; Camavinga, Kroos; Valverde, Bellingham, Rodrygo; Vinicius Jr.

Real Madrid early team news

15:40 , Ben Fleming

Aurelien Tchouameni is suspended for Real Madrid, with Nacho Fernandez in line to return and partner Antonio Rudiger in central defence. Rodrygo should be fit to feature after a knock.

Speaking at his press conference on Tuesday, Ancelotti confirmed that Eduardo Camavinga will likely replace Tchouameni in central midfield. “He believes in himself a lot, he’s been good but of course there are things he has to improve and he will surely do it because he has a lot of quality,” the Italian said.

How Man City could line up

15:33 , Ben Fleming

Manchester City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri; Foden, Kovacic, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland

Manchester City early team news

15:29 , Ben Fleming

City have been handed a major boost after Pep Guardiola confirmed that Kyle Walker is in contention to start the second leg. John Stones was absent from the weekend win over Luton for Manchester City, while Nathan Ake and Phil Foden were on the bench as they managed various niggles.

“He has had one or two training sessions. He feels good with his mood. I don’t know if from the beginning, or from the bench, but I think he will be with us tomorrow. It is incredibly good news for many reasons,” the Spaniard confirmed in his press conference. “The attributes and quality of Kyle everyone knows it, he is special.”

Is Man City v Real Madrid on TV? Time, channel and how to watch

15:18 , Jamie Braidwood

When is Manchester City vs Real Madrid?

Manchester City vs Real Madrid is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 17 April at the Etihad Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the second leg live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm. Subscribers can stream the action via Discovery+. Purchase a TNT Sports subscription via Discovery+ here, for only £30.99 per month.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Good afternoon

15:17 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester City and Real Madrid will hope to book their place in the Champions League semi-finals with their tie finely poised.

A thrilling first leg ended 3-3 in the Spanish capital, leaving the encounter between two European heavyweights firmly in the balance.

Pep Guardiola’s defending champions moved to the top of the Premier League between legs and will hope to continue their success as they seek more silverware.

But Carlo Ancelotti’s serial winners have so much experience to call upon and will be out to upset the home crowd.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Is Manchester City v Real Madrid on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch