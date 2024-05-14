Erik ten Hag: Old Trafford lap of honour will not be my Manchester United goodbye

Erik ten Hag insists Wednesday night will not be his final match in charge at Old Trafford - Getty Images/Ash Donelon

Manchester United players will have a “lap of honour” on Wednesday night with some saying goodbye to home fans for the final time, although Erik ten Hag insists it will not be a farewell gesture from himself.

Regardless of whether defeat by Newcastle United will consign United to a 10th loss at Old Trafford this season, Ten Hag and his players will walk around the pitch after the final whistle to show appreciation to supporters who have been through the mill over the last nine months.

Raphaël Varane has confirmed he is leaving United this summer and Anthony Martial is also among those out of contract, so it will be their last chance to salute home fans, even though neither will be playing.

For Ten Hag, his position has been under scrutiny after a torrid second season but the Dutchman has no intention of using the lap as a goodbye sign. “Goodbye for me? It’s not how I see it. It is not the way I go to start a lap of honour for the fans,” he said.

“We will do it. Of course. Through good times and bad times we are together and the fans show it, that we are together. So we will do a lap of honour.”

There have been times when United fans have been the only ones emerging with credit, with the defeat at Crystal Palace a case in point. They stayed until the end and were singing despite the 4-0 Selhurst Park defeat.

‘Fans are always backing the team and backing me’

Ten Hag has revealed that he gets positivity from fans when he encounters them in public, which he puts down to an understanding that the club needs to rebuild under their new Ineos co-owners. The big question beyond this season is whether Ten Hag will be part of the plans.

“In the stadium, away and home, they are always backing the team and backing me. Also when I’m in the streets, many many come to me – maybe it is just polite but I don’t feel it like this,” he said.

“I almost never get a negative reaction because the fans understand where we are. The fans understand this club is in a transition and the fans understand the huge problems we’ve had to face and especially positions in key areas.“

Some may also understand the lengthy injury list that Ten Hag has had to contend with. At the last count there were 11 first-team players out injured, although Lisandro Martínez is returning which gives the squad a huge lift heading into the FA Cup final a week on Saturday.

‘Players desperate to play, they want to be in right shape’

Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford are pushing to be fit to face Newcastle, with Ten Hag rejecting Wayne Rooney’s suggestion that some current United players are hiding behind injuries and could actually play.

“I think you have to see here in Carrington the players are desperate to play,” Ten Hag said. “I see Licha Martínez, I see Bruno – he did a fitness test on Sunday to play. Rashford did everything he could do. He trained and tried to train last week but he didn’t make it.

“Players are desperate to play, they want to be in the right shape. You see also Victor Lindelof and Raphaël Varane, they are training to make themselves available for the final. They do what they can do.”

While Varane is currently sidelined, he could return on Sunday against Brighton or at the FA Cup final. “Despite the fact we had a difficult season, I’m very positive for the future. The new owners are coming with a clear plan and a great strategy,” he said, announcing his departure. “I’ll see you at Old Trafford to say goodbye for the last home game of the season. It’s going to be a very emotional day for me, for sure.”

