The Erie Soap Box Derby is planned. What you need to know to enter the race

Order your kit and start building your speed wagon, it’s almost soap box derby time.

The 2024 Erie Soap Box Derby race is set to take place on June 15 at 10 a.m. on 36th and State streets in downtown Erie.

If the weather happens to interfere with the race on June 15, a make-up day will be held on June 16.

A fun, outdoor summer activity for ages 7 to 20, the derby aims to teach kids and teens core values including team building and sportsmanship.

“We know how kids don’t like to be outside. So, it’s gets them out and about in the city showing people still like doing things outside," local director Adam Johnson said.

Until June, the racers will be busy preparing their soap box cars from the kits they receive from the national headquarters in Akron, Ohio.

What are the requirements for the soap box derby cars?

The requirements for soap box cars are based off Akron’s regulations. Those regulations are based off the three different divisions: stock, super stock and masters.

“Stock kids are ages 7 to 14. Super Stock are 9 to 19 and masters are 10 to 20,” Johnson said. “Each division has their own weight class where stock can go up to 200 pounds, super stock is 225 pounds, masters is 255. Each car will weigh the same with kid in car going downhill.”

The cars can reach between 16 to 20 miles per hour going down State Street.

How the soap box derby cars are built

The materials for the soap box derby cars come in a kit ordered from Akron, the national headquarters.

Johnson said that the kit includes a wooden floorboard, two axels, four wheels, interior steering components, break components such as pedal, shells made of fiber glass-like or plastic material, all three divisions are allowed to paint or wrap.

It will typically take drivers a day or two to build their cars depending on if they have an experienced helper.

In this 2022 file photo, then 9-year-old Brooklyn Fry gets set for her first test run before competing in the Erie All-American Soap Box Derby on the east side of State Street, from 33rd to 37th street, on June 18. Volunteer Bryan Johnson, center, father of first-year race director Adam Johnson, started the races. Twenty-three cars were driven by youth ages 7-21.

Pig roast fundraiser to help all kids participate

To help ensure that any child can participate in the race and afford a vehicle, the Erie Soap Box Derby will be hosting a pig roast fundraiser open to the public.

The pig roast will take place May 18 from noon to 8 p.m. at 7605 Maple St. in Fairview. Cost is $15 for adults, $5 for kids under 12 years old.

You can learn more about the fundraiser by visiting their Facebook page or bit.ly/DerbyRoast.

Where and when does the 2024 Erie Soap Box Derby take place?

The race track will begin on 36th and State streets and run down to 34th and State.

On race day on June 15, State Street will be closed starting at 6:30 a.m., so plan ahead for change in traffic routes.

Focus on good sportsmanship

All parents and participants must sign a code of conduct form to ensure that the race focuses on good sportsmanship and keeps the focus on the kids.

“It’s about the kids, Johnson said. “It’s not about what we want as parents. Obviously, everyone wants their kid to win, but it comes down to how the kid can drive and everything else. So it’s mainly about the kids so everyone signs a waiver just to be safe. Drivers sign a code of conduct as well. It’s all about promoting good sportsmanship and having fun while learning new skills.”

Winners from regional races will move on to the championship in Akron which has yet to be scheduled.

