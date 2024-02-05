Eric Bieniemy won't return to Washington on Dan Quinn's Commanders coaching staff

Eric Bieniemy won't return to the Commanders on Dan Quinn's staff. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

New Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn announced on Monday that offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy won't return on his coaching staff.

Quinn made the announcement at his introductory news conference while flanked by owner Josh Harris and general manager Adam Peters, days after he was hired by the Commanders to replace the fired Ron Rivera.

"We're not going to work together here," Quinn told reporters of Bieniemy. ... "But I wish him nothing but the best."

Quinn joined the Commanders after spending the last three seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys. He's the sideline face of a makeover in Washington following the July sale of the franchise by long-term owner Daniel Snyder to a group led by Harris. The Commanders hired Peters from the San Francisco 49ers front office in January.

After hiring Quinn, the Commanders hired former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury as their offensive coordinator on Sunday, leaving Bieniemy out of his former role. The Commanders also hired former Green Bay Packers assistant Joe Whitt Jr. as defensive coordinator.

Bieniemy spent one season Washington as Rivera's offensive coordinator. He joined the Commanders in 2023 after five seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs under head coach Andy Reid.

Thanks in part to the success of Kansas City's offense including two Super Bowl wins, Bieniemy's name has been repeatedly floated among NFL head coaching candidates. He hits the market this offseason with all of the league's head coaching vacancies filled and coordinator openings dwindling.