Eran Zahavi misses PSV game after wife, children held at gunpoint in 'horrific' robbery

Eran Zahavi missed PSV Eindhoven's game against Willem II Tilburg on Sunday after his wife, Shay, and their young children were held at gunpoint during a robbery at their home in the Amsterdam suburbs. Zahavi, a striker for PSV and the Israel national team, was preparing for the away game in Tilburg when he heard about the robbery, and rushed home to be with his family.

According to the Associated Press, Shay and the couple's four young children were tied up and gagged with tape by two robbers who pretended to be delivery men to gain access to the home. Though the family was threatened with a gun, no one was physically harmed. The robbers got away with personal items and cash.

Shay posted a message about the robbery on Instagram, calling it a "horrifying experience."

“Yesterday, my family and I went through a horrifying experience of robbery and attack in the place that is supposed to be the safest in the world for us — our home,” Shay wrote, via the AP. "We went through some difficult hours and we need a moment to take in everything.

“It is important to note that the children were not touched and they are fine! Physically. Mentally, all of us will need to work together and get through this in the best way.”

A statement from Dutch police detailed the family's ordeal and asked for witnesses to step forward.

“Fortunately, the woman and children were not injured, but the robbery was very tough and traumatic for all involved,” the police statement said.

Zahavi posted a story on Instagram thanking his fans for their messages of support, and asking that they respect his family's privacy as they deal with such a difficult ordeal.

“This is an unpleasant incident, far beyond a standard break-in to a house and theft of property,” Zahavi said in the Instagram post, via the AP.

