Epic Ride jockey, trainer, odds and more to know about Kentucky Derby 2024 horse
Tuesday marked the first scratch of the 2024 Kentucky Derby as Encino was removed from the Run for the Roses for fear of a soft tissue strain in his front right leg. In Encino's place comes Epic Ride, a 30-1 longshot to win the Derby, but we've seen crazier.
It has taken a series of defections and scratches in order for Epic Ride to get to this point. Encino was just the last domino that needed to fall. Epic Ride was not even first in line to take a spot in the Derby. That belonged to Common Defense. However, Common Defense was pulled due to a "minor issue." That was the first departure that Epic Ride needed. Well, it all came together and you can bet Welch Racing is going to take advantage as much as possible.
Here's everything to know about 2024 Kentucky Derby racer, Epic Ride.
2024 Kentucky Derby: Not all Kentucky Derby winners were great. Looking back at 12 forgettable winners
Epic Ride: Trainer, Jockey, Owner and Pedigree
Trainer: John Ennis
Jockey: Adam Beschizza
Owner: Welch Racing
Sire: Blame
Blame is famous for having one of the most historic Churchill Downs performers of all-time. Blame raced five different times at Churchill Downs, winning four times with one third-place finish. Blame's most famous win at the venue was his win at the 2010 Breeders' Cup Classic.
Dam: Pick a Time
Bred: Kentucky
Epic Ride record: Past performances and career earnings
Past performances:
Date
Track
Race
Finish
Speed
12/8/23
Turfway Park
Maiden Special Weight
2
87
1/5/24
Turfway Park
Maiden Special Weight
1
N/A
2/2/24
Turfway Park
Leonatus Stakes
1
91
3/2/24
Turfway Park
John Battaglia Memorial
2
94
4/6/24
Keeneland
Blue Grass Stakes
3
96
Career Earnings: $253,166
Epic Ride: Predictions, odds and analysis
Predictions: KentuckyDerby.com see a sub-top 10
All but one of the KentuckyDerby.com experts have Epic Ride out of the top 10. The lone exception is contributing writer to TwinSpires and KentuckyDerby.com, Vance Hanson. He has Epic Ride gliding to a No. 8 finish.
Odds: 30-1
Post number: 20
Kentucky Derby 2024: Latest field odds
Looking to bet: Wager on the Kentucky Derby with FanDuel
Odds via CBS Sports:
Fierceness (5-2)
Sierra Leone (3-1)
Catching Freedom (8-1)
Forever Young (10-1)
Just a Touch (10-1)
Dornoch (20-1)
Mystik Dan (20-1)
Just Steel (20-1)
Honor Marie (20-1)
Track Phanton (20-1)
Stronghold (20-1)
Resilience (20-1)
Catalytic (30-1)
Epic Ride (30-1)
T O Password (30-1)
Endlessly (30-1)
Domestic Product (30-1)
Grand Mo the First (50-1)
Society Man (50-1)
West Saratoga (50-1)
Kentucky Derby 2024: TV, streaming and where to watch
When: Saturday, May 4
Coverage starts: 2:30 p.m. ET
Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET
Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky
TV: NBC
HOW TO WATCH: See the 2024 Kentucky Derby with a subscription to Peacock
We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kentucky Derby horses 2024: Epic Ride