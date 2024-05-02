Epic Ride jockey, trainer, odds and more to know about Kentucky Derby 2024 horse

Adam Beschizza aboard Bon Raison (4) fixes his strap prior to the Breeders' Cup Sprint during the 37th Breeders Cup World Championship at Keeneland Race Track.

Tuesday marked the first scratch of the 2024 Kentucky Derby as Encino was removed from the Run for the Roses for fear of a soft tissue strain in his front right leg. In Encino's place comes Epic Ride, a 30-1 longshot to win the Derby, but we've seen crazier.

It has taken a series of defections and scratches in order for Epic Ride to get to this point. Encino was just the last domino that needed to fall. Epic Ride was not even first in line to take a spot in the Derby. That belonged to Common Defense. However, Common Defense was pulled due to a "minor issue." That was the first departure that Epic Ride needed. Well, it all came together and you can bet Welch Racing is going to take advantage as much as possible.

Here's everything to know about 2024 Kentucky Derby racer, Epic Ride.

2024 Kentucky Derby: Not all Kentucky Derby winners were great. Looking back at 12 forgettable winners

Epic Ride: Trainer, Jockey, Owner and Pedigree

Trainer: John Ennis

Jockey: Adam Beschizza

Owner: Welch Racing

Sire: Blame

Blame is famous for having one of the most historic Churchill Downs performers of all-time. Blame raced five different times at Churchill Downs, winning four times with one third-place finish. Blame's most famous win at the venue was his win at the 2010 Breeders' Cup Classic.

Dam: Pick a Time

Bred: Kentucky

Epic Ride record: Past performances and career earnings

Past performances:

Date Track Race Finish Speed 12/8/23 Turfway Park Maiden Special Weight 2 87 1/5/24 Turfway Park Maiden Special Weight 1 N/A 2/2/24 Turfway Park Leonatus Stakes 1 91 3/2/24 Turfway Park John Battaglia Memorial 2 94 4/6/24 Keeneland Blue Grass Stakes 3 96

Career Earnings: $253,166

Epic Ride: Predictions, odds and analysis

Predictions: KentuckyDerby.com see a sub-top 10

All but one of the KentuckyDerby.com experts have Epic Ride out of the top 10. The lone exception is contributing writer to TwinSpires and KentuckyDerby.com, Vance Hanson. He has Epic Ride gliding to a No. 8 finish.

Odds: 30-1

Post number: 20

Kentucky Derby 2024: Latest field odds

Looking to bet: Wager on the Kentucky Derby with FanDuel

Odds via CBS Sports:

Fierceness (5-2)

Sierra Leone (3-1)

Catching Freedom (8-1)

Forever Young (10-1)

Just a Touch (10-1)

Dornoch (20-1)

Mystik Dan (20-1)

Just Steel (20-1)

Honor Marie (20-1)

Track Phanton (20-1)

Stronghold (20-1)

Resilience (20-1)

Catalytic (30-1)

Epic Ride (30-1)

T O Password (30-1)

Endlessly (30-1)

Domestic Product (30-1)

Grand Mo the First (50-1)

Society Man (50-1)

West Saratoga (50-1)

Kentucky Derby 2024: TV, streaming and where to watch

When: Saturday, May 4

Coverage starts : 2:30 p.m. ET

Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET

Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky

TV: NBC

Stream: Peacock; YouTube TV; fuboTV

HOW TO WATCH: See the 2024 Kentucky Derby with a subscription to Peacock

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kentucky Derby horses 2024: Epic Ride