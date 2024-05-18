'If the environment is not right, Spurs will not perform'

[BBC]

Former Arsenal and Manchester City left-back Gael Clichy has been discussing Ange Postecoglou's recent analysis that Tottenham's "foundations are really fragile".

Speaking on Planet Premier League, Clichy said: "The reaction of the manager, I think it is the correct one because you can talk about not wanting your rivals to be champions but you can't really tell your players that you don't want your fans to have that feeling of not wanting to win.

"If the feeling within the stadium was even 20% of that, then you have a real problem because they are still a club that is not belonging to elite, top-level football.

"I think this is the first thing [they need to sort] before bringing in top players. This is the thing that you want to change.

"Mikel Arteta arrived at Arsenal and changed everything, without naming names. He came in and said 'I don't want this guy, I don't want this guy and I don't want this guy. I'm not saying they are not good players, I'm not saying they are bad people, but I'm just saying that they are not right for what I want to achieve. Will I be able to achieve those things without them? I don't know but one thing is for sure, me being in charge, I want them out'.

"Then, with time, you change that environment and you change that culture - that is very important.

"I think Tottenham need to be focused on changing that philosophy and that feeling of being a 50-50 club. They have to change that as soon as possible because time goes.

"You can keep on bringing players of different calibre, but if the environment is not right, you will not perform."

