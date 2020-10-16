English football’s civil war: The key battlegrounds explained

FA chairman Greg Clarke (above right) and EFL chairman Rick Parry (below right) have clashed over Premier League proposals

The 'Project Big Picture' plot exposed by the Daily Telegraph on Sunday sent shockwaves through English football and plunged some of its leading figures into civil war. Here are the key battlegrounds over the past week in a power struggle that shook the foundations of the pyramid:

Liverpool and United v Rest of the Premier League

What threatened to become all-out-war on Sunday was reduced to a walkover by Wednesday as Liverpool and United conceded their plans were, as rivals described, "dead in the water".

Hopes of a box office bloodlust were put to bed by Monday. The other four members of the "Big Six" - Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City - refused to say whether they backed the plan. And while there was plenty of off-record briefing against the proposals amongst the other 14 clubs, only Aston Villa and Brighton went public with their concerns about the plans ahead of Wednesday's crunch meeting of the clubs.

The shareholders' video call then effectively became a counselling session for a marriage blip. There was no presentation from Liverpool's chairman Tom Werner as had been expected. Instead there were opening remarks from the Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish, emphasising the need for solidarity.

Denise Barrett-Baxendale, the Everton chief executive, Susan Whelan, the Leicester City chief executive, and Baroness Brady, the West Ham executive vice-chair, also spoke forcefully against the proposals.

The chief line of defence from Ed Woodward, the Manchester United executive vice-chairman, was that PBP was simply a set of ideas that the clubs had been formulating in private.

But it was far from a fight to keep the concept alive from United and Liverpool, who instead agreed to reject PBP and was no need to even vote on the matter.

Premier League TV rights are likely to be edging below £1.4billion in the next domestic rights sell-off in months but as far as the clubs are concerned, it is far from the time to kill the goose that laid the golden egg.

Clarke v Parry

It has gone nuclear between EFL chairman Rick Parry, one of the key architects of the failed coup with Liverpool and Manchester United, and Greg Clarke, the Football Association chairman who played a key role in torpedoing the proposals.

Parry's sense of betrayed hinges on Clarke going public with claims that he walked away from early talks because the two clubs were planning to hold rivals to ransom. In a published letter to the FA Council on Tuesday ahead of a crunch league meeting to discuss PBP, he wrote “the principal aim of these discussions became the concentration of power and wealth in the hands of a few clubs with a breakaway league mooted as a threat”. Clarke did not specify the date at which talks turned to a breakaway, instead saying it was in “late Spring”. He said he “counselled a more consensus-based approach involving all Premier League clubs and its Chair and CEO”.

It proved a pivotal intervention. The next day PBP was formally vetoed at the Premier League shareholders' meeting with United and Liverpool barely putting up a fight.

Cue outrage from Parry, who fired off an email within an hour of the vote to the EFL Board in a bid to set the record straight. Instead, says Parry, it was Clarke who first floated proposals for a 'Premier League 2' and B-teams in the Football League during talks in February with Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea. To prove his point, he attached the draft of proposals authored by Clarke.

"It was Greg who initiated this process," wrote Parry in an email leaked to The Telegraph on Thursday. After tit-for-tat attacks, neither has emerged with their credibility entirely intact.

