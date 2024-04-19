English amateur Lottie Woad determined to show Augusta success was no flash in the pan

Lottie Woad is three shots off the lead at the Chevron Championship - AP/Eric Gay

English amateur Lottie Woad, who two weeks ago made history at the Masters course, is threatening to pen an even more fantastical tale in her major debut.

The 20-year-old from Surrey earned her ticket to the Chevron Championship courtesy of becoming the first European to win the Augusta National Women’s Amateur on the revered Georgia layout, the Sunday before Scottie Scheffler donned the Green Jacket.

But Woad – who just three years ago finished runner-up in the Justin Rose Telegraph Junior Championship – arrived determined to be rather more than just a grateful invitee playing against the game’s top females.

“I haven’t really thought about a result or anything but I obviously wanted to make the cut,” Woad said.

Lottie Woad moves to -4 with this putt and moves into the top 3 😮‍💨



Woad lived up to her ambition and more, carding a remarkable second-round 69 to move to four under, only three behind the pacesetter, world No 1 Nelly Korda.

“Getting that win at Augusta, being the biggest win for me at a historic venue, was definitely life-changing,” Woad said. “Here it’s just been really cool for me to be hitting next to people that I’ve grown up watching, watching how they go about things and prep for this week and taking it all in.”

Woad is evidently a quick learner. Ranked second in the world’s non-paid rankings, the Florida State University student made five birdies to go with the two bogeys in her three-under round. When Woad left the Woodlands course, there were only two players between her and the leader. In truth, it was a highly ominous leader.

Korda, 25, has won the past four tournaments in which she has played and is now the overwhelming favourite to eclipse even the achievement of Scheffler, who won his second major on the back of winning twice and finishing second in his previous three PGA Tour starts.

The American bounced back from an opening double-bogey to reel off six birdies in her own 69.

