England's Kim, 16, to make debut at British Masters

Sixteen-year-old English amateur Kris Kim will make his debut on Europe's DP World Tour at the British Masters in August.

Surrey-based Kim, the son of South Korean former LPGA player Suh Ji-hyun, became the youngest player to make the cut on the PGA Tour since 2015 at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in Texas earlier this month.

The teenager had five birdies and an eagle in a three-under-par opening 68 in McKinney before finishing 65th overall.

The British Masters will be hosted by six-time major winner Sir Nick Faldo at The Belfry from 29 August to 1 September.

"I am so excited to play at The Belfry later this year," said Kim, who is ranked 1,906th in the world.

"The British Masters is an event I have grown up watching and to have the chance to play is a dream come true.

"The event celebrates the best of British golf and having Sir Nick Faldo as the host is really cool. Hopefully I'll get the opportunity to spend some time with him and learn from his experience.

"I feel like I learned so much from playing on the PGA Tour earlier this month and spending some time around the DP World Tour players will be priceless for my future, so I'm really looking forward to it."

Kim has impressed in the juniors and won the Boys' Amateur title, the European Individual Championship and the McGregor Trophy last year, while also starring in Europe's victory at the 2023 Junior Ryder Cup in Italy.