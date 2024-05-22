England vs Pakistan, first T20 abandoned: frustration for Jos Buttler’s side at rainy Headingley

The big screen confirms the inevitable after a day of heavy rain in Leeds. - Mike Egerton/PA

England’s T20 World Cup warm-up got off to a cold, dank start at Headingley when the first match of their series against Pakistan was abandoned without a ball bowled.

Heavy rain throughout the day in Leeds made it highly unlikely there would be any chance of play in the opening game of the four-match series.

The Headingley outfield was so wet that, with rain still falling, the umpires called the match off an hour before the scheduled 6.30pm start.

Jofra Archer’s long-awaited return to international cricket is now likely to take place at Edgbaston on Saturday. The teams will then move on to Cardiff and The Oval before flying to the Caribbean for the T20 World Cup, and some more agreeable weather.

05:33 PM BST

Match abandoned

Even though there’s still an hour until the scheduled start, the umpires have accepted the inevitable. That’s one of the earliest call-offs I can remember, though it makes sense to let everyone know as early as possible. There was precisely 0.00000000000000000001 per cent chance of the weather improving sufficiently for even a five-over thrash.

The teams will reconvene at Edgbaston on Saturday, when happily the forecast is a bit better. That’s also the day when the teams have to rubber-stamp their World Cup squads, so England will want to see Jofra Archer in action.

The remaining spectators make their way out of Headingley. - Mike Egerton/PA

05:28 PM BST

Anyone for a bit of Five5?

There are a few hardy souls in the ground. But the rain is very consistent, so they won’t be seeing any cricket. (Although apparently we can get a five-over thrash in from 9.30!)

05:13 PM BST

No brolly for Jonny

Jonny Bairstow walks across the Headingley outfield. - Mike Egerton/PA

05:05 PM BST

Some people are on the pitch...

The umpires – brollies and all – are having a look. They could make a very early call to abandon the game. Apparently there’s so much water on the ground that it would take three hours from it stopping to clear up.

The umpires and groundstaff discuss the prospects of play. - Mike Egerton/PA

05:01 PM BST

Bleak and bleaker

Greetings from LE6, where the scene is bleak. Some sort of clean up is underway, but it’s pretty pointless, because it’s still raining. It could be that we get a very early call off. Never say never but, yeah...

Headingley in May. - Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters

04:44 PM BST

Nick Hoult on England’s explosive top order

Three of England’s top four scored hundreds in the Indian Premier League and the one who did not, Phil Salt, batted at a blistering strike rate of 182, hitting a six every nine balls. Harry Brook, who pulled out of the IPL, is one of the game’s strongest boundary hitters and desperate to get back into the international mix.

Phil Salt was in pulsating form at the IPL. - DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP

04:36 PM BST

Good evening

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s live, shower-by-shower coverage of the first T20 international at Headingley. It’s been pelting down all day in Leeds, and there’s almost no chance of England and Pakistan getting on the field. Wait, come back! Almost no chance means there’s still a chance – we’ve all seen the Dumb and Dumber meme, right – and we’ll be keeping an eye just in case.

There’s one big reason we don’t want to miss any action, however unlikely the prospect: Jofra Archer is due to play his first home international since – how sad is this – September 2020. A fit Archer would take a strong England team to another level, but there has been too much agony, too many false dawns, to assume it will all be okay. This four-match series against Pakistan should give us an idea whether his elbow can cope with the intensity of international cricket.

“It’s incredibly exciting,” said Sam Curran yesterday. “I’m sure England fans and players are extremely buzzed to have him back. He’s an addition no side can turn down. He’s obviously got that extra pace and fear factor we can bring to the opposition as well. He has obviously had a tough couple of years with his body and we all hope that is behind him now and he can get back into an England shirt and start firing. He is such a good performer to have in your team.”

If tonight’s match is rained off – spoiler alert – the series will begin at Edgbaston on Saturday, when the weather forecast is a bit more conducive to a game of cricket.

The toss is scheduled for 6pm, though that is less than likely.

Current scenes at Headingley: 🌧 pic.twitter.com/9ziiji5smb — England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 22, 2024

