England vs Denmark, Euro 2020 semi final live: score and latest updates

England vs Denmark, Euro 2020 semi final live score latest updates - Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

07:53 PM

Denmark's goal

Here's why the free-kick was awarded ...

England and Denmark players bunch together as they mark each other for a free kick during the UEFA Euro 2020 semi final match at Wembley Stadium - Mike Egerton/PA Wire

The execution ...

Mikkel Damsgaard of Denmark scores their side's first goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Semi-final match between England and Denmark at Wembley Stadium - Alex Morton/UEFA via Getty Images

The outcome ...

England's Jordan Pickford after Denmark's Mikkel Damsgaard scores their first goal Pool via - REUTERS/Justin Tallis

07:48 PM

Half-time ENG 1 DEN 1

Far from a sterling performance from England after a promising start they wobbled when Denmark began to get a grip on midfield and possession. England's defence retreated, opening a gap between them, Rice and Phillips for Braithwaite and Damsgaard while Dolberg occupied the centre-backs with his running.

To haul it back to 1-1 when the wheels could have easily come off shows their resilience and intelligence but they have to maintain this offensive strategy because there's so little space through the middle as Hojbjerg and Delaney are like a pack rather than a pair of terriers.

07:45 PM

44 min ENG 1 DEN 1

Shaw and Walker bypass the box with crosses that find each other. Kane almost finds Sterling with a wonderful pass down the inside-left but there are too many red shirts.

07:43 PM

43 min ENG 1 DEN 1

England look dangerous down both wings. They have to keep their width.

07:42 PM

42 min ENG 1 DEN 1

Saka has led the fight since Denmark's dominance began and twice in a minute he set up gilded opportunities. That's why he's in the team.

07:41 PM

41 min ENG 1 DEN 1

Correction: the goal has been attributed to Kjaer (og)

07:41 PM

40 min ENG 1 DEN 1

Brilliant save from Schmeichel as Saka with a fine pass round the corner sends Kane down the right and he centres for Sterling whose bullet of a shot is saved at point-blank range. Back come England and this time Kane with a diagonal pas sends Saka down the right and he beats the trap, scurries into the box and whips a cross through the six-yard box that Kjaer and Sterling meet simultaneously and divert past a scrambling Schmeichel.

07:39 PM

GOOOOOOAL!!!

England 1 Denmark 1 (Sterling)

07:38 PM

38 min ENG 0 DEN 1

England under the cosh here when Denmark break and go through England's midfield like it isn't there. It's six v four as England scramble back but the cross from the right lacks the precision to fine Dolberg and Stone sees it away.

07:36 PM

36 min ENG 0 DEN 1

Sterling takes the free-kick and clips it into the wall, Kjaer jumping and wearing the ball in the mush. Throw-in for England.

07:35 PM

35 min ENG 0 DEN 1

England free-kick 25 yards out when Delaney slides through Kane.

Denmark's Mikkel Damsgaard scores their first goal from a free kick - REUTERS/Carl Recine

07:34 PM

33 min ENG 0 DEN 1

Pickford shanks another clearance straight to Braithwaite 30 yards out but Maguire snuffs it out. Southgate and Kane are both emphasising the same point: 'Calm down!'

07:33 PM

31 min ENG 0 DEN 1

Damsgaard hits it with his laces, chopping down on the ball and it loops over the wall, fairly centrally, with Pickford guarding the left half of his goal. It then dips menacingly and curves away from Pickford's right hand as leapt to his right.

It's the first goal scored direct from a free-kick all tournament.

It's been coming. England are disjointed.

07:30 PM

GOOOOOOOOAL!

ENG 0 DEN 1 (Damsgaard)

07:30 PM

29 min ENG 0 DEN 0

Rice clatters into Dolberg 40 yards out on the right, from which Shaw is penalised 25 yards out for grabbing Shaw round the waist.

07:29 PM

28 min ENG 0 DEN 0

Saka tries to haul England up the pitch and is fouled for his initiative. England work the free-kick from the left and whip over a cross that just eludes Maguire at the back post.

England's Harry Maguire and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford - Mike Egerton/PA

07:26 PM

25 min ENG 0 DEN 0

Damsgaard shoots from the left of the box, wrapping his instep around it but not shaping it back towards the frame. It came at the end of a worrying passage of play for England after Kane was tackled in the centre-circle and some after you Claud defending from Rice and Phillips and England retreating too far too quickly.

07:24 PM

23 min ENG 0 DEN 0

Good spell of Denmark possession draws some whistles from the crowd as Hojbjerg pierces the lines with a pass up the inside left ad England retreat too far and only get the ball back when Braithwaite tries to turn a pass round the corner blindly and knocks it Walker.

07:22 PM

21 min ENG 0 DEN 0

The game has definitely swung to parity if not in Denmark's favour because they are getting first to the ball. Twice in a minute Vestergaard beats Mount on the ground and Kane in the air.

Englandâs Raheem Sterling shoots - Mike Egerton/PA Wire

07:20 PM

19 min ENG 0 DEN 0

Phillips is finding Hojberg his toughest test of the tournament so far and England can't maintain the midfield grip they held for the first 10 minutes which has quietened the crowd. Fouls on Mount and Sterling halt Denmark's burgeoning momentum.

07:18 PM

17 min ENG 0 DEN 0

Two mistakes in 15 seconds, the first from Phillips with a misdirected pass which allows Denmark a run on goal and a weak shot from 25 yards that Pickford calmly deals with before shanking his clearance straight to a red shirt and it takes a deflection from Delaney's shot to spare his blushes and send it out for a corner.

07:16 PM

15 min ENG 0 DEN 0

Walker whips a pass 30 yards up for Kane on the edge of the box. Sterling takes his marker with him opening up the space for Kane to turn and thump a half-volley into the crowd.

07:14 PM

14 min ENG 0 DEN 0

Denmark defend the corner but after a wobble from Phillips win the second ball and play Sterling in down the left. He faces up Christensen, skitters and shimmies and the Chelsea centre-back allows him in on his right. Ideally he would do what Chiesa did last night and bend it in to the far corner but instead he scuffs it straight at Schmeichel who falls forward to gather.

07:13 PM

12 min ENG 0 DEN 0

Mount and Saka diddle Maehle and leave him on his backside with a slick one-two that sends Mount into the area but his cross is quickly closed down by Vestergaard and rebound out for a corner.

07:11 PM

10 min ENG 0 DEN 0

Excellent from Walker to read Dolberg's run when Maguire and Stones were suckered upfield and left themselves exposed to the long ball over the top and the centre-forward springing off Maguire's shoulder. Walker diligently and with his jet-heeled speed raced across from the right of England's defence to snuff out the danger in Denmark's inside-right channel, fully 30 yards.

07:09 PM

8 min ENG 0 DEN 0

Sterling soft-shoe shuffles down the left and stands up a cross towards the back post that Denmark clear. It's all England so far, dominating the left wing.

07:07 PM

Sam Wallace reports

Atmosphere in Wembley is like nothing the new stadium has seen for an England game. Crackling with anticipation, lots of singing and very obvious delight in the faces of the people here. They know they are at a special game. Famous faces in the crowd too: loyal England fan, and 34-cap international, Adam Lallana is back again at Wembley. He has been here for other games at this Euros. It certainly looks like the former Spurs player, and most recently the club's interim manager, Ryan Mason is here with the Kane family. Mason won a single cap for England as a substitute against Italy in Turin in March 2015. John Terry has had very little to do with the FA since his abrupt retirement from international duty in 2016. He is here - possibly at the invitation of a broadcaster. He has been giving an interview in one of the broadcast positions by the touchline.

07:07 PM

5 min ENG 0 DEN 0

Maguire fires a pass up the left that Shaw turns round the corner first time but Denmark turn it away. Back come England up the right, Kane getting behind Maehle and whipping over a cross towards the back post that Sterling just can't reach.

07:05 PM

4 min ENG 0 DEN 0

England have started with impressive, positive intensity, pushing the full-backs high and Mount popping up all over the central third with his hand grenades a la Keegan.

07:04 PM

3 min ENG 0 DEN 0

Saka and Mount pierce the heart of the Danish defence and cause some panic with their high press, claiming that the way Denmark got out pf trouble was via a backpass picked up by Schmeichel but the referee rules that it was accidental.

07:03 PM

2 min ENG 0 DEN 0

England pressing high, too high in fact and Stryger bears the scars as Shaw snaps in and stands on his foot.

07:02 PM

1 min ENG 0 DEN 0

England take the knee in support of racial equality and justice, Denmark applaud them and then Denmark kick off, attacking from left to right. Immediate free-kick for England when Sterling snaffles possession and goes barellinhg through the centre-circle. Huge cheer. England can't hold on to the ball and Rice and Phillps combine to stop Hojbjerg illegally in his own half.

06:58 PM

The anthems

Some meat-headed booing for the Danish anthem but it doesn't reach a particularly loud volume.

The team bellows out God Save the Queen, the crowd flying ahead of the music and finishing a second early.

England discard their tops.

Next up, the knee and kick-off.

06:55 PM

Out come the teams

England in their navy tracksuit tops covering their white shirts, Denmark all in red.

They line up for the anthems, starting with Der er et yndigt land

06:54 PM

Sweet Caroline resounds around the 60,000 crowd

Mark Pougatch asks Roy Keane to join in. He grins but demurs. Earlier they asked him whether it was true he had seen Neil Diamond in concert: "Yeah, about 10 years ago. I ended up arguing with the woman next to me - she kept singing the songs out loud, so I ended up in a bit of a trouble that night. But brilliant concert.”

06:38 PM

Meanwhile in Croydon

06:37 PM

A thought

I tried to explain to someone today why ‘It’s Coming Home’ isn’t ’English arrogance’.



It’s about a dream that never comes true.

It’s about past glory & the perils of missed opportunities.

Most importantly, it’s about hope… hope that, despite the pain, never disappears.#ENG — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) July 7, 2021

I understand what he means but would also say it's about a bond between the team and who they represent and in that respect, Southgate's greatest achievement is that it already has come home.

06:31 PM

Sam Wallace reports from Wembley

Baddiel and Skinner - Sam Wallace

At the very least their famous song must surely secure them a few tickets for every big England game from now until the end of time.

06:24 PM

Gareth Southgate speaks

[Tonight's message]: Keep it as simple as possible.

We have fantastic options but for tonight Bukayo provides the right balance

We feel we’ve got to defend in the way we have done and we know we have to be able to deal with their play between the lines and stop their crosses.

Then we have to use the ball the way we have in the last couple of matches and have the movement to cause them problems. We’ve played at home in big matches already, we've had to deal with the expectation of being at home and we’ve coped with that. It’s great to play at Wembley.

We're hope [the nation is] enjoying this as much as we are and we hope we can give them the result they want.

England's coach Gareth Southgate waves to fans - JUSTIN TALLIS / POOL / AFP

06:21 PM

Jamie Carragher's pre-match thoughts

How can we question the selections of Gareth Southgate after everything he has done so far in this tournament? He sees Saka as the right man for the job tonight, so there must be a reason for it. Having said that, I am surprised. I would have played Jadon Sancho again. England’s movement was so good against Ukraine, with Sancho and Sterling interchanging, and that brought the best out of Harry Kane. I know Saka was also outstanding against the Czech Republic and Germany, but I thought Sancho had done enough to stay in.

What we really need from the first whistle is the players using the energy of the crowd to their advantage. When the fans are up for it, it is a weapon. That needs to be reflected on the pitch. Denmark are a better team than they have been credited. This will be a fight for the final. Starting with intensity and keeping the crowd engaged is a way to unsettle any opponent. England did that well against Croatia in the opening game, when they started very well. They need the same again and more.

06:15 PM

Mason Mount speaks

We know the occasion, it’s something we’re thriving off. We’re just very focused on how we perform now, it’s down to us to get the job done. It’s a semi-final, so the pressure is on both teams. We have to think of the way we performed in the last game and bring it into this one.

Players of England Phil Foden (L) and Mason Mount inspect the pitch - Catherine Ivill/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

06:07 PM

Luke Edwards is in the house

Our North-East football expert will be joining you in the comments section during and after the match tonight.

Meanwhile at Wembley:

England fans outside Wembley Stadium ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 semi final match between England and Denmark - Zac Goodwin/PA

06:00 PM

Meet the referee Danny Makkelie

The Dutchman was in charge for England's victory over Germany and is, by original trade, a police officer.

05:51 PM

Here's Denmark's formation

05:50 PM

Your teams in black and white

England Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Phillips, Rice; Saka, Mount, Sterling; Kane.

Substitutes Johnstone, Ramsdale, Grealish, Henderson, Rashford, Trippier, Mings, Coady, Sancho, Foden, James, Bellingham.

Denmark Schmeichel, Christensen, Kjaer, Vestergaard, Stryger Larsen, Hojbjerg, Delaney, Maehle, Braithwaite, Dolberg, Damsgaard.

Substitutes Lossl, Ronnow, Andersen, Skov, Skov Olsen, Mathias Zanka Jorgensen, Norgaard, Wass, Wind, Poulsen, Cornelius, Jensen.

Referee Danny Makkelie (Holland)

05:46 PM

Denmark are unchanged

I'll type out their XI in a moment.

05:45 PM

Three players out of the matchday squad

Ben Chilwell and Ben White and also, more surprisingly, Dominic Calvert-Lewin who came off the bench in Rome last Saturday

05:43 PM

England's starting XI

05:40 PM

One change for England

Bukayo Saka for Jadon Sancho:

05:37 PM

England have arrived

After an overcast day of intermittent showers at Wembley, the sun is out tonight and the temperature up to 20C

England's Harry Kane, Harry Maguire, Kieran Trippier and Marcus Rashford walk on the pitch before the match - Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine

05:35 PM

Gary Neville on his feelings

[The Germany game] was the first time I've ever been emotional about England. This team are shattering nightmares from the past, no cynicism, no ego. We like them, we like the manager.

05:31 PM

ITV coverage has begun

And Mark Pougatch has gone the full Southgate 18, with brown shoes and a waistcoat.

05:30 PM

The team news drifts later

At the business end of the tournament. The teams have usually been announced 90 minutes before kick-off though there's no stipulation that they have to be published more than an hour ahead of the first whistle. Last night Spain were the first to blink and released theirs at 6.48. Italy's came five minutes later. We expect it to be no earlier tonight.

05:17 PM

England have left The Grove

04:45 PM

Executive vox pops

They all boil down to 'Carpe Diem':

Gary Neville says he has "genuine confidence in this manager and players" but insisted nothing less than their best display will be enough to carry them into Sunday's showpiece.

Just hours before kick-off, Neville wrote on Instagram: "History beckons for this team. To reach back-to-back Semi-Finals is incredible, but it's not enough. You become nearly men!

"I do have genuine confidence in this manager and players that this time a semi-final isn't the end! To win any semi-final takes a great performance. This is a really good Denmark team and anything less than our best and/or luck will not be enough.

"The only danger is that the lads don't see the danger. When you're euphoric and on a wave in sport or life you can have that feeling it's never going to end and something becomes your right. It doesn't work like that.

Gary Neville (right) takes a selfie with fans ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match - Mike Egerton/PA

"Tonight is a night to be cold, don't let emotion take over, stick to the manager's plan and focus. Go for it lads! Focus and grab this chance!"

Neville was part of the England coaching staff in their last appearance at the European Championship when they were defeated by Iceland, working under Roy Hodgson, who believes the current crop have been "absolutely perfect".

"I'm very confident indeed because I think the England team is playing so exceptionally well from the start of the tournament really," he told ITV's Good Morning Britain.

"In fact, they have been faultless. I can't think of anything to criticise, although I'm sure there are people who do find something. But they must be hard pushed to find something. It's been absolutely perfect."

Hodgson said the Wembley crowd will "play a major part" but is dreading the prospect of a penalty shoot-out.

"My main hope tonight is that the game won't go to penalties," he added. "You can argue that the penalty shoot-out is better than the flip of a coin, but it is a very cruel way to lose matches."

Jose Mourinho also expects England to progress to the final and feels they have too much firepower for the Danes to contain.

"I expect the talented players of England, because they have so many on the pitch, and so many on the bench, that they can come later and create new difficulties and new intensity in the game," Mourinho told TalkSport.

AS Roma Coach Jose Mourinho Rides a Vespa - Fabio Rossi/Getty Images Europe

"England has better players in attack and hopefully from there they're going to beat [Denmark], if England dominate them from a defensive point of view, which I think they will.

"If you compare the talent of especially the England attacking players and the Danish attacking players, there is clearly a difference."

04:24 PM

You don't have to be mad to work here ...

One of the great grifts of the past 20 years are shops selling all manner of tat inscribed with inspirational platitudes. Wembley, it seems, is not immune from the curse of fridge magnet philosophy.

sign saying "Where players enter and legends leave" is seen pitch side inside the stadium prior to the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Semi-final match between England and Denmark - Shaun Botterill/UEFA via Getty Images

04:18 PM

You can take the boy out of Brent ...

04:09 PM

Look at me, I am old, but I'm happy

So excited for tonight. Come on Denmark 🇩🇰 pic.twitter.com/mKlIraEGVe — Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) July 7, 2021

The elder Schmeichel on beating the holders Holland in the 1992 semi-final, via Uefa:

That comes from, not defiance, but not accepting that we are a small country. We have exactly the same opportunity to go and better ourselves and be the best professionals, and if we get the right circumstances we can go and do whatever job we want to do. So it's more a mentality, I think. And I think that, more than anything, was why we won the European Championship.

04:04 PM

The end is nigh?

England fans arrive at Waterloo station in jubilant mood ahead of the semi final match against Denmark at Wembley tonight. - Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock

03:38 PM

Combining two great interests

Actually three - football, beer and confectionery.

An England fan wearing three Lion chocolate bars on his chest outside Wembley Stadium - Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

03:32 PM

Tactical considerations

Playing with a back four was done only with Christian Eriksen in mind and since he was ruled out of the tournament after suffering a heart attack on the first Saturday, Denmark have reverted to a back three. The one change they have made in the subsequent four games was in pushing Braithwaite and Damsgaard higher in the rout of Wales until they were virtually level with Kasper Dolberg but we would expect them to be tucked behind this evening in a 3-4-2-1.

For England, Southgate introduced a back three for the victory over Germany to go like for like, 3-4-3 vs 3-4-3. Otherwise they have stuck to a fluid 4-2-3-1 that can switch to 4-3-3 or even 4-3-2-1. They used three at the back throughout last autumn's Nations League group games, including the 1-0 defeat by Denmark at Wembley which was enabled, partially, by Maguire's red card. Southgate chose to send Mings on following the sending off rather than adjusting to a four but he has stuck with four ever since, Germany apart, in the three World Cup qualifiers in March and for Euro 2020, even against Poland, who lined up 3-5-2, Scotland (5-3-2) and Ukraine (5-3-2). It seems likely. therefore, that he will go with four again.

03:05 PM

Hello

It took 28 years from England's first European Championship semi-final in 1968 to qualify for their next one in 1996 and it has taken a quarter of a century to get through to a third. That's almost a lifetime ... in fact it's almost the span of this author's life ... the point being that these opportunities are remarkably rare for England and have remained, so far, stubbornly unfulfilled. Seldom are the times when sport lifts a nation’s brow – born a year too late for 1966, only 1990, 1996, and perhaps 2018 stand out in this lifetime. And each ended in failure, glorious failure on a couple of occasions but failure nonetheless.

Tonight England have the chance to reach their first major final for 55 years and with each step along the way through the knockout stages Gareth Southgate's team have looked more assured, clinical and savvy. Three years ago it seemed like a bonus; today it seems they deserve their place at the highest table, having worked so hard to banish the flakiness and flaws of previous regimes with a manager determined to eradicate the laissez-faire approach, doubts and tactical inferiority that ultimately wrecked his own chances of winning something as a player at four tournaments. Whatever happens at Wembley, this team looks as though it belongs here and there is still plenty more to come.

Denmark's resurgence under Kasper Hjulmand, who has successfully refined their attacking strategy in only a year in charge, his been galvanised by his players' determination to win it for Christian Eriksen, to prove that lightning can strike twice after 1992 and enjoy the esteem in which their parents' generation, literally so in the goalkeeper's case, is held. They will be formidable opponents - not least because they have Joakim Maehle, so brilliantly schooled by Gian Paolo Gasperini at Atalanta, Jens Stryger Larsen, who has flourished at Udinese under Luca Gotti and Kasper Dolberg, living up to his early promise after some wobbles at Nice.

The tournament so far has given us compelling evidence to suggest that confidence and composure has been transfused into this England squad in the five years since Gareth Southgate succeeded Sam Allardyce. Today should be graduation day.