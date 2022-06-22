New England Patriots' throwback red uniforms making comeback in 2022 NFL season

The football world will witness the return of the New England Patriots' iconic red throwback uniforms during the 2022 NFL season.

The Patriots' Twitter account released a “Back To the Future”-themed video Wednesday showcasing the comeback of the retro jerseys. The "Pat Patriot” throwback uniforms have not been in the rotation for the organization in the past decade.

The uniform is made up of a red jersey, white pants and a white helmet with the original “Pat Patriot” logo.

The jersey used to be the franchise’s main uniform from 1960 to 1993. Since then, the Patriots switched to the base color of blue and silver along with the current “Flying Elvis” logo.

Wait a minute, Doc. Are you telling me the red uniforms are back? pic.twitter.com/X1pd6kpdpG — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 22, 2022

The red jerseys were intermittently used between 1994-2012. Besides the uniforms' aesthetic, the Pats boasted a 9-3 record when wearing the uniform during that time frame.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Patriots bringing back throwback red uniforms, Pat Patriots helmets