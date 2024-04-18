England over-80s hockey team face Netherlands

A group of octogenarian hockey players beat the Dutch side at a match in Canterbury on Wednesday afternoon.

The England over-80s side claims to be the oldest group of athletes selected by a national body to represent the country.

At Polo Farm Sports Club the England side won 2-0.

The English players range in age from 80 to 87.

An additional B team international match against the Netherlands was also played, which the Netherlands won 3-0.

Several of the England B team players are over 85.

Player manager Adrian Stephenson told BBC Radio Kent ahead of the match that his team ran around for the full 70 minutes, adding that "everybody is kept remarkably fit".

"We all have our different warm-up routines because there are various things wrong with most of us," he said.

Alongside player Tony Jones, Mr Stephenson has played hockey for England for more than 20 years, starting in the over 60s category.

Mr Jones, from Ash, said the "excitement of having camaraderie in a team" was what spurred them on.

Another player, Andy Holden, said the England over-80s side had already beaten the Netherlands on three out of four occasions.

But "they're very competitive", he added.

