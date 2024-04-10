England’s Euro 2024 squad: When is it named and how many players are selected?

Harry Kane (right) will captain England at Euro 2024 - Getty Images/Eddie Keogh

For the England hopefuls, all roads lead to Gelsenkirchen on June 16 where Gareth Southgate’s team play their opening fixture of the 2024 European Championship.

The big question between now and then is, who will make it to Germany?

Southgate is able to select a 23-man squad, meaning there will be plenty of deserving candidates who miss out.

Euro 2024 predictor

Pick your winner

Play here

When will the England squad be named for Euro 2024?

That is very much TBC. Southgate intends to choose a ‘training squad’ on May 21 but is unsure how many players he will pick for that.

The deadline for submission of final Euro 2024 squads is June 8, as teams must submit their list of 23 players at least seven days before the opening match of the tournament.

How big will the squad be?

Squad sizes for Euro 2024 are due to reduced back to 23 after they were increased to 26 for Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup to account for disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

What is the latest England news?

By Mike McGrath

Southgate is considering backing a call from other coaches to take an expanded 26-strong squad to Euro 2024 because of England’s injury crisis.

Until now Southgate has been in favour of the previously expected reduction – the increase for the last Euros and the World Cup in Qatar was due to Covid and the demanding schedule – but may now change his mind.

Other coaches are likely to raise the issue of maintaining a bigger squad and Southgate said although Uefa had appeared intent on 23-man squads, it faces a challenge.

“There is one more Uefa meeting where there’s been a little bit of talk amongst some of the coaches about possibly increasing that,” the England manager said. Asked specifically if he favoured it, he added: “Well, given where we are now!”

Southgate continued: “But we’ve got to make the best decisions with what we know and some of those currently are going to be medical decisions. And we’ve been able to get those right in the previous tournaments. We’ve been able to give people time, but with 23 that’s definitely more difficult.”

Who is in England’s Euro 2024 group?

England are in group C and will take on Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia.

When are England’s Euro 2024 group fixtures?

June 16: vs Serbia, Gelsenkirchen, 8pm (BST)

June 20: vs Denmark, Frankfurt, 5pm (BST)

June 25: vs Slovenia, Cologne, 8pm (BST)

What are England’s odds to win Euro 2024?

Take a look at these Euro 2024 betting offers and free bets

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.