England appoint Chris Silverwood as new cricket head coach to replace Trevor Bayliss

Chris Silverwood has been from promoted from fast bowling coach to succeed Trevor Bayliss as head coach of the England cricket team, after being described as the "outstanding candidate" for the job.

Bayliss stepped down following the recent Ashes series, which was drawn 2-2 as Australia retained the urn. Silverwood, 44, led Essex to the County Championship in 2017 before joining Bayliss's England setup and the end of the season.

"We are delighted to confirm Chris as England Men’s Head Coach. We have gone through a thorough process and looked at all the options that were available to us. Chris was the standout candidate.

“I believe he is what we need to take our international teams forward. He is somebody we know well, but it is his intimate understanding of our structures and systems and his close relationships with Test captain Joe Root and white-ball captain Eoin Morgan that will help us develop our plans for the next few years.

"He has performed exceptionally well during his role as an assistant coach and has the ultimate respect of the players’ that have worked with him.

“Chris demonstrated in his interview a clear understanding and strategy of how both the red and white ball teams need to evolve. He has some detailed thoughts on what it will take to win the Ashes in Australia and win major ICC white-ball tournaments."

