Endlessly jockey, trainer, odds and more to know about Kentucky Derby 2024 horse

The upcoming 2024 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs will feature a potential dominant contender, Endlessly, who will be embarking on a unique challenge, racing on dirt for the first time.
Endlessly, a horse with a proven track record, has earned a reputation for his strong performances on tuff, winning four stakes. However, he will need to adapt quickly to the new challenge of switching surfaces, a task that could potentially make or break his performance in the upcoming race.
Endlessly, the son of Oscar Performance, a champion in his own right with victories in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf, Belmont Derby, Secretariat and Woodbine Miles, comes from a lineage of strong grass performers. However, Oscar Performance has also produced strong dirt contenders, such as Red Carpet Ready, a winner of the Eight Belles, Forward Gal and Hurrican Betie sprinting.
Get ready for the excitement of Saturday's race as we delve into everything you need to know about the promising Endlessly.
Endlessly: Trainer, Jockey, Owner and Pedigree
Trainer: Michael McCarthy
Jockey: Umberto Rispoli
Owner: Amerman Racing LLC
Sire: Oscar Performance
Dam: Dream Fuhrever
Bred: Kentucky, United States
Endlessly: Past performances and career earnings
Past performances:
Date
Track
Race
Finish
Speed
09/10/23
Del Mar Racetrack
2023 Del Mar Juvenile Turf (G3)
1
93
10/08/23
Santa Anita Park
2023 Zuma Beach (G3)
1
103
11/03/23
Santa Anita Park
2023 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf (G1)
8
100
2/10/24
Golden Gate Fields
2024 El Camino Real Derby (LS)
1
90
3/23/24
Turfway Park
2024 Jeff Ruby Steaks (G3)
1
93
Career Earnings: $658,000
Endlessly: Predictions, odds and analysis
Prediction, expert analysis:
Kentucky Derby experts: Zero of six experts have Endlessly in the top 10
Dornoch odds: 30-1 (morning line)
Post number: 14
Odds via CBS Sports:
Fierceness (5-2)
Sierra Leone (3-1)
Catching Freedom (8-1)
Forever Young (10-1)
Just a Touch (10-1)
Dornoch (20-1)
Mystik Dan (20-1)
Just Steel (20-1)
Honor Marie (20-1)
Track Phanton (20-1)
Stronghold (20-1)
Resilience (20-1)
Catalytic (30-1)
T O Password (30-1)
Endlessly (30-1)
Domestic Product (30-1)
Epic Ride (30-1)
Grand Mo the First (50-1)
Society Man (50-1)
West Saratoga (50-1)
When: Saturday, May 4
Coverage starts: 2:30 p.m. ET
Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET
Where: Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky
Cable TV: NBC
