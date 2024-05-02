Endlessly jockey, trainer, odds and more to know about Kentucky Derby 2024 horse

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 01: Endlessly runs on the track during the morning training for the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 01, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The upcoming 2024 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs will feature a potential dominant contender, Endlessly, who will be embarking on a unique challenge, racing on dirt for the first time.

Endlessly, a horse with a proven track record, has earned a reputation for his strong performances on tuff, winning four stakes. However, he will need to adapt quickly to the new challenge of switching surfaces, a task that could potentially make or break his performance in the upcoming race.

Endlessly, the son of Oscar Performance, a champion in his own right with victories in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf, Belmont Derby, Secretariat and Woodbine Miles, comes from a lineage of strong grass performers. However, Oscar Performance has also produced strong dirt contenders, such as Red Carpet Ready, a winner of the Eight Belles, Forward Gal and Hurrican Betie sprinting.

Get ready for the excitement of Saturday's race as we delve into everything you need to know about the promising Endlessly.

Endlessly: Trainer, Jockey, Owner and Pedigree

Trainer: Michael McCarthy

Jockey: Umberto Rispoli

Owner: Amerman Racing LLC

Sire: Oscar Performance

Dam: Dream Fuhrever

Bred: Kentucky, United States

Endlessly: Past performances and career earnings

Past performances:

Date Track Race Finish Speed 09/10/23 Del Mar Racetrack 2023 Del Mar Juvenile Turf (G3) 1 93 10/08/23 Santa Anita Park 2023 Zuma Beach (G3) 1 103 11/03/23 Santa Anita Park 2023 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf (G1) 8 100 2/10/24 Golden Gate Fields 2024 El Camino Real Derby (LS) 1 90 3/23/24 Turfway Park 2024 Jeff Ruby Steaks (G3) 1 93

Career Earnings: $658,000

Endlessly: Predictions, odds and analysis

Prediction, expert analysis:

Kentucky Derby experts: Zero of six experts have Endlessly in the top 10

Post number: 14

Kentucky Derby 2024: Latest field odds

Odds via CBS Sports:

Fierceness (5-2)

Sierra Leone (3-1)

Catching Freedom (8-1)

Forever Young (10-1)

Just a Touch (10-1)

Dornoch (20-1)

Mystik Dan (20-1)

Just Steel (20-1)

Honor Marie (20-1)

Track Phanton (20-1)

Stronghold (20-1)

Resilience (20-1)

Catalytic (30-1)

T O Password (30-1)

Endlessly (30-1)

Domestic Product (30-1)

Epic Ride (30-1)

Grand Mo the First (50-1)

Society Man (50-1)

West Saratoga (50-1)

Kentucky Derby 2024: TV, streaming and where to watch

When: Saturday, May 4

Coverage starts : 2:30 p.m. ET

Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET

Where: Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky

Cable TV: NBC

Streaming: Peacock; YouTube TV; fuboTV

