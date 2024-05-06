'End of an era at Livingston'

Livingston will likely have to content with a "full new team" following the relegation from the Scottish Premiership, says Falkirk midfielder Stephen McGinn.

The West Lothian club's faint survival hopes were put to bed after a thumping 4-1 defeat at Motherwell confirmed their place in the second tier next season.

McGinn feels this summer will be one of change at Almondvale, with manager David Martindale already saying there will be a big overhaul in playing staff.

"David Martindale, if he's staying on as a manager, that'll be the intention to get the club back to the Premiership," he told BBC's Scottish Football Podcast.

I think it's almost the end of an era in terms of a lot of players that have been there for a long time. I think there'll be big changes. There'll be a full new team.

One of the hardest bits will be gelling a new team. There'll be a lot of new players and as we all know, the Championship's unforgiving.

"They will have to be ready for what it is."