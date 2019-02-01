End of an era: Bulls waive Carmelo Anthony before he had a chance to play for them

The Carmelo Anthony era with the Chicago Bulls was over before it started. The Bulls made the move everyone expected Friday, finally waiving Anthony, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone who has been following the Anthony saga. When the Bulls acquired Anthony and two other players from the Houston Rockets in January, the team was open about its intention to waive the former star. While Anthony was technically on the team’s roster the past week, he did not appear in any games for the Bulls.

The 34-year-old Anthony is expected to clear waivers and become a free agent, according to Wojnarowski.

Anthony is expected to clear waivers and will then have a better sense of a possible destination with league-wide roster movement post-trade deadline. The Lakers remain a real possibility for 'Melo beyond Thursday's deadline, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/6ySgYf3Nh8 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 1, 2019





While Anthony will be able to choose his destination, the Los Angeles Lakers are a “real possibility” to bring him in.

Anthony lasted only 10 games with the Rockets after signing a one-year, $2.4 million deal with the team. He averaged 13.4 points while averaging 29.4 minutes per game with the team.

Carmelo Anthony can also waive goodbye to the Bulls. (AP Photo)

