EMU player sucker punches South Alabama player, ignites wild fight after 68 Ventures Bowl

The Eastern Michigan Eagles had a chance to get their licks in against South Alabama Saturday during the 68 Ventures Bowl.

Unfortunately for them, winding up on the wrong side of the 59-10 final score left one Eagles player, graduate defensive back Korey Hernandez, seeking another one that resulted in a sucker punch against the opposition well after the final whistle had blown.

Multiple videos captured by fans and later posted on social media showed Hernandez running the length of the field while South Alabama sang their alma mater to celebrate the victory. The good vibes were interrupted when Hernandez hit South Alabama defensive back Jamarrien Burt in the back of the head — while Burt still wore his helmet — and a melee ensued from there, involving members of both programs before the fight was broken up.

best angle i’ve seen yet, credit to south_alabamian on tik tok pic.twitter.com/2i6MbOYIeu — sean (@jagsfbguy) December 24, 2023

Eastern Michigan confirmed to USA TODAY Sports on Sunday that the player who started the brawl was Hernandez.

"We strongly condemn the actions of some of the student-athletes on the EMU football team in the ugly incident that took place following last night's 68 Ventures Bowl," Eastern Michigan athletic director Scott Wetherbee said in a statement to USA TODAY Sports. "We are deeply upset and embarrassed by what happened. Their conduct does not reflect the great pride and high standards we place on the game and our program, and the expectations for good sportsmanship and exemplary conduct of student-athletes on and off the field. What happened was completely unacceptable."

In the statement, Wetherbee apologized to the Eastern Michigan community and the South Alabama team and their fans. Wetherbee also reached out to South Alabama athletic director Joel Erdmann to apologize, according to the statement. He and university president James Smith have also been in contact with Mid-American Conference commissioner Dr. Jon Steinbrecher to jointly investigate the incident further.

"We are committed to sharing information and video to fully understand all that occurred," the statement said.

Hernandez and Burt had apparently tangled during the game on the sideline in a game that became increasingly chippy as the blowout continued.

In their postgame news conferences, both head coaches said they were still gathering information about the incident.

"We will look and find out exactly what happened. I couldn’t tell you exactly what did," South Alabama coach Kane Wommack said, according to AL.com.

Womack added: "We’re going to win, but it’s also how we win. And so we want to make sure that we hold people accountable to the standard that we want to operate, in the way we want to represent the city of Mobile and the University of South Alabama."

“I didn’t see things when they happened,” Eastern Michigan coach Chris Creighton said. “But I definitely saw the intensity of what had just happened. We had a really good, long talk in the locker room afterwards. We want to be first-class all the time, no matter the circumstances, no matter what the scoreboard is, no matter what other factors, people, whatever are involved."

Hernandez started his college career at Arkansas and redshirted before transferring to Iowa Western Community College before joining the Eagles in 2019. He missed the 2021 season due to injury and was an Academic All-MAC in 2022.

South Alabama was able to resume the post-game trophy presentation following the incident.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: EMU-South Alabama 68 Ventures Bowl ends with sucker punch, wild fight