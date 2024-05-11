Emmett Bork talks Rutgers football offer

Emmett Bork was offered by Rutgers football this week, and an official visit is going to happen later this month.

The offer from Rutgers really kick-started Bork’s recruitment, with three Big Ten offers coming in the next two days.

In fact, Rutgers was the first Power Five offer for Bork, a 6-foot-6 and 240-pound prospect from Oconomowoc High School (Oconomowoc, Wisconsin). Since his Wednesday offer, Bork has been offered by Indiana, Michigan State and Illinois.

He is a three-star prospect according to 247Sports who is the No. 20 prospect in Wisconsin in the class of 2025.

Coming into this week, he held offers from Appalachian State, Illinois State, North Dakota, North Dakota State and Ohio among others.

“I first came in contact with Rutgers this spring,” Bork told Rutgers Wire. “Coach Vallone (tight ends coach Scott Vallone) came and visited me (Wednesday) and it was great talking to him and getting to know him and the program a bit more! He then gave me a call after he left and added coach Schiano and he talked to me about the values at Rutgers and I loved it, I think I would fit into the program very well!”

The Rutgers offer was a big moment in Bork’s recruitment, marking the first Power Five program to extend him an offer.

After an amazing conversation with @GregSchiano and @CoachValloneRU I am extremely thankful to receive a BIG 10 offer from Rutgers University!!! 🔴⚪️Thank you for this awesome opportunity!!! @RamonS_RU @RFootball pic.twitter.com/mymYgKxCqd — Emmett Bork (@EmmettBork) May 8, 2024

“I’m super excited about it! Really appreciate the coaching staff for believing in me, definitely ready to work,” Bork said. “I’m super exited to make it out on an official! I can’t wait to meet the rest of the coaching staff in person and keep building a strong relationship with the program.”

The Rutgers official, Bork said, will take place the weekend of May 31.

Rutgers is coming off a 7-6 (3-6 Big Ten) season where they beat Miami in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire