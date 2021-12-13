Emma Raducanu tests positive for Covid-19, jeopardising Australian Open preparations

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeremy Wilson
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Emma Raducanu, who is is the big favourite to claim the award after her remarkable triumph in New York in September - Emma Raducanu test positive for Covid-19, jeopardising Australian Open preparations - PA
Emma Raducanu, who is is the big favourite to claim the award after her remarkable triumph in New York in September - Emma Raducanu test positive for Covid-19, jeopardising Australian Open preparations - PA

Emma Raducanu's preparations for next month’s Australian Open have been derailed after she tested positive for Covid-19.

The 19-year-old US Open champion, who is experiencing mild symptoms and has begun her 10 days of self-isolation, will now miss the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi, which begins on Thursday.

Raducanu, who is a big fan of Formula One, had also been expected to attend Sunday’s season-deciding Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi but was absent from the event.

“I was very much looking forward to playing in front of the fans here in Abu Dhabi, but unfortunately after testing positive for Covid-19, I will have to postpone until the next opportunity," she said. "I’m isolating as per rules and hopefully will be able to get back on court soon.”

The Australian Open starts on Jan 17, with players required to be vaccinated and have tested negative in the 72 hours before they arrive in Australia rather than be subject to the country’s strict hotel-quarantine rules.

Currently ranked 19th in the world, Raducanu had been hoping to improve her position ahead of the Australian Open but will now be left with only a much shortened potential practice window before she will need to travel to Australia.

Raducanu was also announced among the six shortlisted candidates on Monday morning for the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year but had already been intending to miss the ceremony and is currently in the United Arab Emirates ahead of the Abu Dhabi tournament.

The BBC has drastically cut the number of those invited to its Sports Personality of the Year show in the wake of the Government’s new coronavirus restrictions.

The corporation confirmed the move after Telegraph Sport revealed top athletes had turned down invites because they would be forced to cancel their Christmas plans if they caught Covid-19 at the December 19 ceremony – and also potentially if they came into contact with someone infected with the omicron variant of the disease.

Latest figures show that around 80 per cent of the top 100 women's tennis players have been vaccinated ahead of the Australian Open.

Australia have some of the strictest Covid-19 protocols in the world and players at the 2021 tournament were required to complete a 14-day quarantine period upon arriving in the country. The England's men's cricket team, who are currently in Australia for the Ashes, also spent two weeks in quarantine at a Gold Coast resort before they could begin fully their preparations.

Recommended Stories

  • Emma Raducanu out of Abu Dhabi event after testing positive for Covid-19

    Raducanu was due to face Belinda Bencic on Thursday but must isolate instead.

  • Swiss ski resorts show what 2022 Olympics could have been

    With the Beijing Winter Olympics only weeks away, China has become a more problematic host than expected for an event that originally seemed destined to be staged in Europe. The past weekend of World Cup ski races in two upscale Swiss towns showed what might have been: Games in snow-covered resorts with decades of winter sports tradition and without diplomatic boycotts or talk of human rights records. St. Moritz hosted its annual women’s Alpine races on Saturday and Sunday while Davos, 75 kilometers (46 miles) away, staged cross-country skiing for men and women. Nine years ago, the small towns with global luxury brands were set to bid together for the 2022 Olympics, promising to revive the intimacy of the magical 1994 Lillehammer Games.

  • Formula 1: Despite strong case, Mercedes' protest of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix officiating denied

    It was clear that race officials didn't follow the rules at the end of the race, but it was also unlikely that Mercedes' protest was going to work. The team is appealing.

  • Hamilton to be knighted just days after F1 title woe

    Lewis Hamilton will receive his knighthood on Wednesday as the British driver comes to terms with controversially losing the Formula One world title.

  • Fauci pleads with parents to get their children vaccinated as fewer than 1 in 5 eligible American children are protected against COVID-19

    As of December 5, only 4.7 million of the 28 million children in the US ages 5-11 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC.

  • Local tennis player falls in fairy tale bid to win at Orange Bowl Tennis Championships

    Bruno Kuzuhara’s adventure through the 18s’ draw of the 75th Orange Bowl International Tennis Championships came to a screeching halt in Sunday’s final at the Veltri Tennis Center in Plantation as he was unable to solve the silky-smooth groundstrokes of Adolfo Daniel Vallejo.

  • Starbucks plans food safety checks in China after expiry violations

    BEIJING (Reuters) -U.S. coffee chain Starbucks on Monday apologised and said it would carry out inspections and staff training across all its roughly 5,400 stores in China after a state-backed newspaper said two of its outlets used expired ingredients. The Beijing News newspaper, in what it described as an undercover investigation, said the incidents occurred at two stores in the eastern Chinese city of Wuxi. The incident became a trending topic on China's Twitter-like Weibo social media site after the report was published and Starbucks initially said it had shut the two stores and was carrying out an investigation. "We sincerely apologise to all of Starbucks' customers," it said in a statement on its official Weibo account.

  • 'Renewed optimism' that Kyrie Irving will play for Nets this season: report

    There is 'renewed optimism' that Nets PG Kyrie Irving will return at some point this season.

  • Man Utd and PSG to clash again in Champions League last 16

    Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain will meet in the Champions League for the third time in four seasons after being paired together in Monday's draw for the last 16.

  • These 8 countries have produced the most Miss Universe winners

    We rounded up every Miss Universe and figured out which countries have produced the most titleholders since 1952.

  • Taiwan says confident Chinese invasion would be very hard

    A full Chinese invasion of Taiwan with troops landed and ports and airports seized would be very difficult to achieve due to problems China would have in landing and supplying troops, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said in its latest threat assessment. Tensions between Taipei and Beijing, which claims the democratically-ruled island as its own territory, have risen in the past two years as China steps up military activities near Taiwan to pressure it to accept Chinese rule. In a report to lawmakers, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said China's transport capacity was at present limited, it would not be able to land all its forces in one go, and would have to rely on "non-standard" roll-on, roll-off ships that would need to use port facilities and transport aircraft that would need airports.

  • Vietnam jails ex-Hanoi chairman for 8 more years for power abuse

    A Vietnamese court jailed a former head of Hanoi's governing body for a further eight years on Monday for abuse of power, state media reported, his second conviction as part of a crackdown on graft by the ruling Communist Party. Nguyen Duc Chung, 54, was found guilty of charges stemming from the siphoning of 36 billion dong ($1.57 million) from a public investment project, which he used to help a company owned by his family, state media said. The once high-flying Chung, a former Hanoi police chief, became chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee in late 2015.

  • India's Modi opens project in holy town with a big splash

    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a dip in the sacred Ganges River before a crowd of thousands, as he opened part of a large-scale development project in the holy city of Varanasi, where his ruling party is looking to garner support ahead of key state elections. The highlight of the opening ceremony was a $45 million corridor meant to facilitate pilgrims' visits to some of India's holiest sites. Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been keen to consolidate its support ahead of next year's polls in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, where Varanasi is located. Modi's far-right party currently holds power in the state — India’s largest with 230 million people — but is under immense pressure over its response to the pandemic and the struggling economy.

  • Etihad Airways' CEO says its Airbus A380s and the $20,000 luxury apartments onboard might fly again — but only temporarily

    Etihad offers one of the most exclusive products in the skies onboard its A380s, including private apartments that can sell for $20,000 per flight.

  • Emma Raducanu to miss Sports Personality of the Year after testing positive for Covid

    Raducanu has had to pull out of an event in Abu Dhabi and will also be in isolation for Sunday’s BBC ceremony, where she is favourite to win

  • Report: Josh Allen’s walking boot called ‘necessary’ not ‘precautionary’

    Monday Morning update on #Bills QB Josh Allen:

  • Sports world reacts to crazy F1 finish and several pro golfers chimed in

    Many pro golfers watched the Formula 1 series finale Sunday and had some thoughts on the wild ending.

  • F1 controversy 2021: Key moments that decided Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

    There was drama and controversy at the Yas Marina Circuit as the F1 title was decided

  • U.K. raises COVID alert following surge in Omicron cases

    The U.K. government on Sunday raised its official coronavirus alert level, citing an increase in cases largely driven by the Omicron variant.Why it matters: The country first detected the new strain late last month in two travelers returning from Southern Africa. In response, Prime Minister Boris Johnson reintroduced COVID-related restrictions to curb infections. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Johnson warned during a briefing Sunday ev

  • VIN'S PEOPLE: For a gutsy nephew, success is golden

    The gutsy 29-year-old Arizonan just won a gold medal at the U.S. Parachute Association National Championships at Skydive Arizona in Eloy, Ariz.