Ellington gets out-of-court settlement after crash

Ellington competed at the 2019 Anniversary Games in London following the crash [Getty Images]

Former British sprinter James Ellington has received an out-of-court settlement after receiving life-changing injuries during a motorbike accident in 2017.

The 38-year-old, who raced at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, broke his leg in two places and suffered a broken pelvis in a collision with a car in Tenerife.

He made a comeback in 2019 with the hope of competing at the 2020 Olympics, but was forced to retire last year.

"While the day of the collision will always live with me, I also know I'm fortunate to have survived it," said Ellington.

"I've always tried to remain upbeat. Now that I can finally put the legal case behind me, it's time to focus on the future."

Ellington, who was a passenger on the motorbike alongside team-mate Nigel Lavine, received a six-figure settlement, according to his solicitors Irwin Mitchell.

The settlement will help fund rehabilitation and compensate Ellington for the premature end to his athletics career.

The settlement was with Levine's Spanish motor insurance company, which admitted liability in 2022.

The claim was not against Levine and he had no role or involvement in the case.