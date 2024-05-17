Elizabethton’s Siepert signs to Maryville College
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Elizabethton High School Senior John Siepert signed to continue his athletic career at Maryville College.
Siepert is ranked 3rd in the Tennessee High School Boys 300m Hurdles category.
Below are Siepert’s personal records for the events he’s run:
100m – 11.66
200m – 23.44
400m- 52.20
4×100 – 45.38
4×200- 1:33.53
4×400- 3.37.67
300m hurdles – 40.65
Siepert will continue to run track at Maryville College in the fall.
