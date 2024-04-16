Elite athletes call for biological sex over gender in sport in wide-ranging study

File photo dated 23-07-2016 of a general view of the stadium during day two of the Muller Anniversary Games at the Olympic Stadium, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London. PA Photo. Issue date: Tuesday May 12, 2020. The Muller Anniversary Games, scheduled for July 4 and 5 at the London Stadium, have been cancelled. See PA story SPORT Coronaviru

A survey of female athletes has found that most want categories by sex at birth rather than gender identification in contact and endurance sports but want more done to include transgender people.

The research, by academics from Swansea University and the Manchester Metropolitan University, which was published in the Journal of Sports Sciences, sought the views of almost 200 athletes from a range of countries.

The respondents were categorised as ‘world class, ‘elite’ or ‘national level’ and found that, while an overall majority (58 per cent) favoured categorisation by natal sex, this rose to more than three quarters (77 per cent) when it came to those athletes deemed to be world class.

The findings follow the reiteration on Monday of the Government’s view – first outlined by former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries in April 2022 – that transgender women should not be allowed in the female category of elite sport.

The Football Association’s policy, which has long been under review, came under particular scrutiny on Monday from Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer during a round table of governing bodies.

A recent BBC survey of British sportswomen found that 104 athletes were “uncomfortable” or “very uncomfortable” with transgender women competing in the female category in their sport against 11 who were “comfortable” or “very comfortable”.

However, in the new academic study, which is believed to be the largest of its kind, 81 per cent of sportswomen also said that inclusivity for transgender athletes in sport needed to be improved.

‘Transgender inclusion is valued, but fairness must take priority for athletes’

Many Olympic sports, including athletics and swimming, have banned transgender women from the female category in elite competition, prompting the threat of legal action from athletes that include the British cyclist Emily Bridges and the American swimmer Lia Thomas. Bridges and Thomas both regard their sport’s rules as discriminatory.

The new study, which included 26 world champions, 22 Olympians and six Paralympians, also highlighted varying opinions according to sport, age and level.

The large majority of retired athletes (83 per cent) and current Olympic athletes (64 per cent) believed sport should be categorised by biological sex, but the percentage was much lower (32 per cent) from sports which are not currently part of the Summer or Winter Games.

“The motivations for elite and world-class athletes competing in the female category are not likely grounded in negativity towards transgender people, but more likely based on seeking fair competition and capacity to win,” the study says.

“These opinions further reflect that transgender inclusion is valued, but fairness must take priority for athletes in elite sport. It is crucial that governing bodies ensure policies and committee membership reflect the key stakeholders and understand that views differ amongst athlete groups and sports.

“Specific considerations are needed for the differences between those with the greatest potential for rewards such as world-class athletes and those that will not be directly affected by policy decisions such as retired athletes. Future research should seek to extend the current findings to different groups of athletes and seek to understand the nuances behind athletes’ opinions on such a sensitive and important topic with global reach.”

Dr Shane Heffernan, of Swansea University, said that the findings showed the need for “nuance” when policy decisions are being made. “Importantly, high-level athletes’ opinions show that transgender inclusion is valued, but fairness must take priority for athletes at the highest competitive level,” he said.

Prof Alun Williams, of Manchester Metropolitan University, said that there “was least support for trans women eligibility in the female category of contact sports and those heavily reliant on performance-related biological factors” but added that “high level competitive athletes do not show evidence of negative opinions towards gender transition in general”.

