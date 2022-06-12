Elite 4-star DL out of Maryland includes Oregon Ducks in top-5

We’ve seen a trend recently of the Oregon Ducks getting into the recruiting mix for top prospects late in the game, but making up ground quickly. That is understandable when you consider the fact that a new coaching staff in Eugene is still working to catch up on lost time.

The quick ground coverage is certainly the case when it comes to 4-star DL Dashawn Womack, an elite player out of the state of Maryland. Oregon extended an offer to Womack on May 2 of this year, and Womack turned around and put the Ducks in his top-5 this weekend despite not taking a visit to Eugene just yet.

According to 247Sports, Womack is ranked as the No. 13 DL and No. 106 player in the 2023 class.

Film

Dashawn Womack’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 92 MD DL Rivals 4 5.8 MD DL ESPN 4 84 MD DL On3 Recruiting 4 95 MD DL 247 Composite 4 0.9506 MD DL

Vitals

Hometown Baltimore, Maryland Projected Position Defensive Line Height 6-foot-4 Weight 255 pounds Class 2023

Recruitment

Received Oregon Offer on May 2, 2022

Has yet to visit Oregon

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Georgia Bulldogs

Maryland Terrapins

Ole Miss Runnin’ Rebels

LSU Tigers

Twitter

Top 5, I appreciate all the schools and coaches that have reached out and showed interest in me up until this point!! pic.twitter.com/NL7Uxsrxtb — Dashawn Womack (@womxck15) June 12, 2022

