Elite 4-star DL out of Maryland includes Oregon Ducks in top-5

Zachary Neel
·1 min read

We’ve seen a trend recently of the Oregon Ducks getting into the recruiting mix for top prospects late in the game, but making up ground quickly. That is understandable when you consider the fact that a new coaching staff in Eugene is still working to catch up on lost time.

The quick ground coverage is certainly the case when it comes to 4-star DL Dashawn Womack, an elite player out of the state of Maryland. Oregon extended an offer to Womack on May 2 of this year, and Womack turned around and put the Ducks in his top-5 this weekend despite not taking a visit to Eugene just yet.

According to 247Sports, Womack is ranked as the No. 13 DL and No. 106 player in the 2023 class.

Film

Dashawn Womack’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

92

MD

DL

Rivals

4

5.8

MD

DL

ESPN

4

84

MD

DL

On3 Recruiting

4

95

MD

DL

247 Composite

4

0.9506

MD

DL

 

Vitals

Hometown

Baltimore, Maryland

Projected Position

Defensive Line

Height

6-foot-4

Weight

255 pounds

Class

2023

 

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon Offer on May 2, 2022

  • Has yet to visit Oregon

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Georgia Bulldogs

  • Maryland Terrapins

  • Ole Miss Runnin’ Rebels

  • LSU Tigers

Twitter

1

1

Recommended Stories