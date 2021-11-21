Eli Drinkwitz trolls Dan Mullen after Missouri edges Florida

Barry Werner
·1 min read
As they say, turnabout is fair play.

Missouri football coach Eli Drinkwitz enjoyed a form of payback by taking a big dig at Florida coach Dan Mullen after his Tigers defeated the Gators, 24-23 in overtime, in an SEC game on Saturday.

Drinkwitz pulled his hoodie atop his head, pulled out a toy lightsaber that had apparently been strategically placed behind the lectern ahead of time, and told the media, “May the force be with you.”

The message was a clear shot to Mullen, the embattled Gators coach who a year ago Halloween, dressed up as the Star Wars villain Darth Vader after Florida beat Missouri 41-17, in Gainesville.

