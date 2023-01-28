Australian Open 2023 final live: Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka score and match updates

09:08 AM

Rybakina* 4-3 Sabalenka (*denotes next server)

Double fault by Sabalenka, 15-30. That was a tight looking shot. But she responds with an ace. Big point coming up.

Longest rally of the match, Rybakina is on top with Sabalenka scrambling but the Wimbledon champion nets a backhand, 40-30. Big roar from Sabalenka.

Sabalenka duly holds with a backhand winner down the line. She had to hold serve there.

09:05 AM

Latest update from Simon Briggs on Rod Laver Arena

It's pretty noisy on the court when Sabalenka is playing, but nothing like how it was when she made her debut here in 2018, losing to Ashleigh Barty in the first round. The fans started mocking her screech-like grunts. The following year, she admitted that she was trying to improve on this front, saying: "I really want them [the fans] to enjoy my game, don’t want them to be sitting there putting their earplugs in.” These days, she still makes plenty of noise, but it feels part of her whole-body intensity, whereas before it seemed manufactured for effect.

09:04 AM

Rybakina 4-2 Sabalenka* (*denotes next server)

Ace No 4 for Rybakina, 30-0. Once the rallies develop Sabalenka isn't winning many of them. Rybakina is taking charge of them consistently.

Ace No 5 for Rybakina and she holds. Sabalenka doesn't have the answers at this stage of the match.

09:01 AM

Rybakina* 3-2 Sabalenka (*denotes next server)

Better from Sabalenka as she finds her first serve which gives her a few quick points. And she holds serve with a huge backhand winner into the corner.

08:59 AM

Rybakina 3-1 Sabalenka* (*denotes next server)

Rybakina's turn to race to 40-0 on serve. Sabalenka gets one point back but Rybakina rushes her into a backhand error and consolidates the break.

Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka, Australian Open final live: Score and match updates - GETTY IMAGES

08:56 AM

Latest update from Simon Briggs on Rod Laver Arena

Good evening from Melbourne. It's been fast and furious early on with seven aces in the first 13 points. Two players here with similarly big games, but such different demeanours. One (Sabalenka) wears her heart on her sleeve, the other is not just a closed book but a book encircled with a padlocked chain and stashed in a safe, like HP Lovecraft’s Necronomicon. I don't expect to see much change in Rybakina expression, no matter what's happening on the court.

08:55 AM

Rybakina* 2-1 Sabalenka (*denotes next server)

I have a feeling I'll be writing 'ace' quite a lot today. Sabalenka hits two more in this game to help her get to 40-0.

Rybakina shows Sabalenka what will happen when she doesn't get her first serve into play by drilling a backhand return down the line.

Nice rally between the players and Rybakina makes the forehand pass, 40-30. Rybakina gets another look at a second serve and her return rushes Sabalenka into sending a backhand wide, deuce.

Sabalenka double fault, break point Rybakina. Sabalenka forehand into the tramlines and Rybakina breaks.

Terrible game by Sabalenka but the pressure from Rybakina on return proved telling.

08:50 AM

Rybakina 1-1 Sabalenka* (*denotes next server)

Rybakina gets her first ace of the day, 30-15. Another ace takes her to 40-15. And one more gives her the game.

Wow.

08:47 AM

First set: Elena Rybakina* 0-1 Aryna Sabalenka (*denotes next server)

Groans from the crowd as Sabalenka hits a double fault on the opening point. But to her credit, she responds with an ace and a forehand winner, 30-15.

Another ace from Sabalenka and she holds. Good start by the Belarusian.

08:45 AM

Everything to play for!

08:41 AM

HERE WE GO

The players are ready, the crowd are poised. Rybakina comes onto court first followed by Sabalenka, who slightly looks the more nervous.

Sabalenka wins the coin toss and opts serve fast.

08:38 AM

What is the Australian Open prize money?

The prize pool is $76.5 million, up 3.4 per cent on 2022.

The singles champions will each take home $2.975 million, so just over £2.47 million.

08:31 AM

Former champ returns

Lovely moment ahead of the final as home hero and 2022 Australian Open champion Ashleigh Barty comes onto court with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Trophy.

Lovely moment ahead of the final as home hero and 2022 Australian Open champion Ashleigh Barty comes onto court with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Trophy.

08:28 AM

Laura Robson previews the final

Purely based on the ground strokes I would pick Sabalenka as the favourite. When Rybakina with her forehand is pushed out wide she doesn't like to stay in the rally, she prefers to go cross court with her normal rally ball and only open the line when she's got a shorter ball and a lot more time to work with and I don't think Azarenka really pushed that side enough tonight, but I think Sabalenka will be pushing that a lot, especially with her backhand across court, keeping her on one side before opening up the rest of the court. But it also depends on who's going to be mentally stronger in a Grand Slam final, with Rybakina who's been there, done that, you would think she's the strongest there, but you never know.

08:23 AM

Head to head

Sabalenka leads it 3-0.

Their last meeting was at Wimbledon 2021 in round four when Sabalenka beat Rybakina 6-3, 4-6, 6-3

08:07 AM

Prediction time!

Who wins it?

Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka, Australian Open final live: Score and match updates - AFP

07:50 AM

Women's final day

Good morning and welcome to coverage of the 2023 Australian Open women's final from Melbourne.

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina face Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka in what promises to be a showcase of power hitting from the baseline.

Rybakina has beaten world No 1 Iga Swiatek, two-time champion Victoria Azarenka and 2017 French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko and Danielle Collins on her way to the final.

"It's going to be tough battle," Rybakina said. "I think maybe I will not have to serve that big, that fast, so it doesn't really matter the speed. It's important to have a good placement on the serve. In these conditions, to serve full, full power, it's not easy. The ball is not really going.

"Yeah, the same on the baseline. Just to play more deeper and do the same thing, try to come forward, just to expect maybe longer rallies than usual."

For Sabalenka, this will be her first grand slam final. So far, she has won a tournament-high 89 per cent of her service games, holding serve in 49 of 55, meaning she has been broken an average of just once per match.

Nerves are sure to play a part in the final but Sabalenka is confident she can keep her cool.

"To be honest, I think I'm not going to do something extra," she said. "Like, I think that's okay to feel little bit nervous. It's a big tournament, big final. If you're going to start trying to do something about that, it's going to become bigger, you know? I'll just leave it like that. It's okay to feel nervous.

"About the match, yeah, she's playing great tennis, serving well. I just have to be there and have to, again, work for it and put her under pressure."

Stay with us for all the build-up ahead of the 8.30am start.