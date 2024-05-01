Egan Bernal Sets Sights on Tour de France Comeback with Strong Ineos Grenadiers Lineup

Luc Claessen - Getty Images

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers), 27, has announced that he will focus on the Tour de France this summer. He’ll be part of a strong Ineos team that includes Carlos Rodríguez, Geraint Thomas, and Tom Pidcock.

When the Colombian superstar won the Tour in 2019, he became the first Latin American rider to do so and the youngest winner since 1909.

Following an early season training accident in 2022, Bernal has been working hard to recover and get back to peak fitness. Last year, Bernal raced the Tour and the Vuelta a España.

So far this spring, he’s finally looking like he’s back in top form. He’s had seven top-10 results in the eight races he’s been part of. He even snagged podium spots at O Gran Camiño and the Volta a Catalunya . Most notably, he took second on the mountainous penultimate stage at the Volta a Catalunya—57 seconds behind Tadej Pogačar.

Earlier today, Bernal posted on Instagram , “With the blessings, I finished the first part of the season, now in Colombia for a few days to prepare for a good Tour De France!!”

Cyclingnews reported that Ineos Grenadiers will also be bringing 2018 race winner Geraint Thomas to the Tour, who will be taking on the Giro-Tour double for the second time in his career. “His first attempt in 2017, however, saw him crash out of both.

Carlos Rodríguez, who finished fifth overall in Paris last July, is also down to race for the British squad, while 2022 L’Alpe d’Huez stage winner Tom Pidcock will be heading to the Tour for the third time in his career.”

Bernal’s schedule for the remainder of the 2024 season wasn’t made public until now, though fans were hoping for a Tour appearance after so many top results this spring. This will certainly add to the excitement and make for some great matchups come July.

