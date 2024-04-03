Edwards caps Wolves' 113-106 win vs. Rockets with two explosive dunks

After Sunday's loss to the Bulls, Anthony Edwards said he had some tired legs. As Tuesday's game against Houston unfolded, it didn't look like a day of rest helped that situation.

But Edwards' legs were working just fine when the Wolves needed it most.

Edwards struggled to shoot all night, but he exploded for two dunks late to cap a 113-106 win over the red-hot Rockets, who had won 11 of 12 coming into the night.

Edwards had just two points in the first half and didn't make a field goal until there were 6 minutes, 16 seconds remaining in the third quarter. He finished with 21 points on 5-for-16 and went his third consecutive game without hitting a three (0-for-6).

NBA standings

But he saved his best for last, exploding for a dunk with just under a minute to play to seal a game that became close in the final minutes. Houston had cut a 98-83 Wolves lead to 101-100 before Mike Conley hit a floater and the Wolves got a stop at the other end.

On the next possession, Edwards found a crack in the defense and drove down the lane for an authoritative dunk that put the Wolves up 105-100 with 50.9 seconds to play.

He then capped the night with a steal and another dunk and went 11-for-11 at the free-throw line.

For the rest of the night, his teammates picked him up.

BOXSCORE: Timberwolves 113, Houston 106

Naz Reid awoke a slumbering offense in the first half on his way to 25 points and six rebounds while the bench took over from there. Kyle Anderson provided a spark late in the third and early in the fourth with 13 points while Jordan McLaughin stayed hot from the outside with 11 points and 3-for-4 from three-point range. Jalen Green had 26 to lead Houston.

The Wolves trailed 41-31 when Reid sparked a 7-0 run. He drove for a bucket, hit a mid-range shot and set up Jordan McLaughlin for a three. The Wolves and Reid were just getting started. Reid hit a three and hit a few more layups as he scored 17 points in the first half. McLaughlin added eight as the Wolves closed the half on a 21-4 run for a 54-45 lead at halftime despite Edwards having just two points.

Edwards got to the free-throw line and ended up with 11 in the third quarter as he led the Wolves to a 73-62 lead. After a 10-2 run from Houston, Kyle Anderson scored a pair of buckets to lead a quick 6-0 burst for the Wolves to end the quarter ahead 81-72. The Wolves maintained a double-digit lead most of the fourth before Houston started hitting threes to cut it close before Edwards ended it.