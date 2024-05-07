Advertisement

Edward Olivares' grand slam and Mitch Keller's complete game lead Pirates over Angels 4-1

JOHN PERROTTO
·2 min read
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Edward Olivares hit his first career grand slam and Mitch Keller pitched a five-hitter to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night.

Olivares’ slam came off Tyler Anderson in the third inning to break a scoreless tie as the Pirates went on to their third consecutive victory following a five-game losing streak. The Angels lost for the 14th time in 17 games.

The Pirates loaded the bases with no outs in the third as Andrew McCutchen and Ke’Bryan Hayes sandwiched walks around Bryan Reynolds’ double. One out later, Olivares hit a 424-foot drive into the left-field bleachers.

Keller (3-3) allowed only one run on Zach Neto’s solo shot in the fifth inning and threw 109 pitches in his second career complete game. He struck out five and walked one while getting 14 outs on ground balls in a game that lasted just 1:55.

The complete game came nearly one year after Keller went nine innings to beat the Colorado Rockies last May 8.

Keller had surrendered 11 runs and 16 hits over his previous three starts.

Olivares’ grand slam accounted for all the runs scored off Anderson (2-4) in 6 1/3 innings but the left-hander lost his fourth straight decision. Anderson allowed six hits while striking out five and walking three.

Olivares also doubled and he and Reynolds both had two hits for the Pirates.

Mickey Moniak had two hits for the Angels.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: 2B Luis Rengifo (illness) was scratched from the lineup and missed a third straight game. ... C Logan O’Hoppe (bruised right hand) returned to action after missing one game. ... RHP Sam Bachman (right shoulder surgery) threw off a mound on Tuesday. ... 1B Evan White (left hip surgery) began a rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League.

Pirates: LHP Marco Gonzales (strained left forearm) will not need surgery but there is no timetable for his return.

UP NEXT

Angels LHP Patrick Sandoval (1-5, 5.91) is scheduled to face Pirates RHP Quinn Priester (0-0, 3.31) on Tuesday night in the middle game of the series. Sandoval has lost his last three starts while allowing 13 runs in 14 2/3 innings.

