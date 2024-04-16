Edward Cabrera dominates, but Miami Marlins drop series opener to San Francisco Giants

Edward Cabrera struck out 10 over six innings in his season debut, but the Miami Marlins’ bullpen couldn’t keep the lead intact in a 4-3 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Monday to begin a three-game series at loanDepot park.

The Marlins fall to 3-14. The Giants improve to 7-10.

San Francisco scored three runs in the seventh inning on a Patrick Bailey sacrifice fly against George Soriano and back-to-back two-out singles from Jung Hoo Lee and Wilmer Flores against Andrew Nardi to take a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

It spoiled a stellar outing for Cabrera.

Cabrera, who began the season on the injured list with a right shoulder impingement he sustained midway through spring training, held the Giants to one run on five hits and a walk. He threw 91 pitches, 62 of which landed for strikes.

Monday marked the third time in his career he recorded double-digit strikeouts in a game. The other two instances came last season when he struck out 12 against the Chicago Cubs on April 29 and 10 against the Oakland Athletics on June 2.

Of his 10 strikeouts against the Giants, three came on his slider, three with his curveball, two with his changeup and two with his four-seam fastball.

The only run he allowed came in the fourth inning when a Michael Conforto groundball bounced past Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez for an RBI single that scored Lee, who led off the inning with a walk and got to third on a Jorge Soler single.

Cabrera also became just the second Marlins pitcher this season to complete six innings in a game. The other: Max Meyer, who the Marlins optioned to Triple A Jacksonville ahead of Monday’s game to open a spot for Cabrera on the 26-man active roster.

The Marlins scored all their runs in the second inning. Avisail Garcia led off the frame with a 400-foot solo home run to left field and Bryan De La Cruz capped scoring with a two-run double that scored Arraez and Otto Lopez.