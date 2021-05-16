Edson Barboza on bizarre KO of Shane Burgos at UFC 262: ‘I really don’t understand’

HOUSTON – Edson Barboza was as confused as man of the fans watching from home and the stands at UFC 262.

The UFC featherweight stopped Shane Burgos to open up the pay-per-view main card of UFC 262 on Saturday. It was a knockout that will go on Barboza’s highlight reel because of its execution – but also its bizarre nature.

Barboza (22-9 MMA, 16-9 UFC) connected with a right hand in the third round that sent Burgos (13-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) falling down – but several seconds after the shot landed. It seemed the punch took a few seconds to fully hurt Burgos. The delayed reaction made the knockout even more memorable.

The Brazilian is unsure how that finish came about.

“I really don’t understand,” Barboza told reporters at the UFC 262 post-fight news conference. “I know I connected a good one because I felt it – but I felt like he shook a little bit and something happened and he went again and then went down. So I was like, ‘OK, let’s go finish him.’ I need to watch it because I really don’t know what happened. I connected with the right overhand, but I don’t remember.”

The knockout win put Barboza on a two-fight wining streak and gave him a $75,000 “Fight of the Night” bonus. With a big name and now building momentum at 145 pounds, Barboza thinks he’s nearing a title shot.

“I think I’m on the way – I’m on the way to a title shot,” Barboza said. “I have 24 fights in the UFC. I feel better and better. I truly believe I won the last three fights at 145. Dan Ige is a top 10. Burgos is a top 10. I’m really on the way to get the title shot.”

Barboza has been around the UFC for more than a decade. The 35-year-old said he doesn’t think he’s too old to make a run for the title and says he’s in his best career moment.

“Right now, I’m way healthier than a couple of years ago,” Barboza said. “Every training camp, something would hurt and I’d always kill myself training three times a day. Right now, I’m more moderate. If I want to rest, I rest. I respect my body and I feel stronger, faster and better than ever in my life.”