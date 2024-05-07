Edmonton visits Vancouver to open the second round

Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (50-23-9, first in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Oilers -130, Canucks +110; over/under is 6

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Canucks host series opener

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Edmonton Oilers to begin the Western Conference second round. The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Canucks went 4-0 against the Oilers in the regular season. In their last regular season matchup on April 13, the Canucks won 3-1.

Vancouver has a 17-9-0 record in Pacific Division games and a 50-23-9 record overall. The Canucks rank sixth in the league with 279 total goals (averaging 3.4 per game).

Edmonton has a 22-8-1 record in Pacific Division play and a 49-27-6 record overall. The Oilers have scored 292 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank fourth in the league.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Tanner Miller has scored 37 goals with 66 assists for the Canucks. Brock Boeser has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Connor McDavid has 32 goals and 100 assists for the Oilers. Zach Hyman has eight goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 6-3-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Oilers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: Thatcher Demko: out (knee), Tucker Poolman: out (head).

Oilers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.