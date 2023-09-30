Edmond Sumner, former Xavier University guard, signs with Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets announced Friday that they signed free-agent guard Edmond Sumner, a former Xavier University Musketeers standout. Terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Sumner was waived by Brooklyn in July. He averaged 7.1 points per game in 53 games for the Nets last season.

Sumner missed the previous season as he recovered from an Achilles injury. He averaged 5.7 points in 14.1 minutes per game over his first four NBA seasons for the Indiana Pacers.

Sumner scored a career-high 29 in a Brooklyn win against Washington in February.

Sumner, a second-round pick in the 2017 draft, played parts of three seasons at Xavier from 2014 to 2017.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Edmond Sumner, former Xavier guard, signs with Charlotte Hornets