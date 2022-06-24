Edgerrin James says son will play in the NFL with Arch Manning: 'The next wave'

Former Colts running back Edgerrin James had a bold prediction following the commitment of Arch Manning to Texas on Thursday.

"I'm calling it right now," James said to TMZ of Arch Manning and his son Eden James. "They're both going to be in the NFL together. The next wave – 2.0!"

James and Peyton Manning, of course, were a legendary combination for the Colts from 1999 to 2005, both making the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Eden James is Howard's highest-ranked signing in the modern recruiting era, according to 247sports.com. A three-star running back, James ranked 92nd at his position in the class of 2022 by 247sports.com. James chose Howard over numerous FBS schools, including Miami and Indiana.

Arch Manning, one of the most coveted quarterback recruits in history and the No. 1 QB in the 2023 class, is the son of Cooper Manning and nephew of Peyton and Eli.

Eden James and Arch Manning would be eyeing the NFL in 2025 or 2026.

"When I saw Arch Manning coming out in 2023, I have my son that's at Howard, so I said it's going to be a reconnection in the future," Edgerrin told TMZ. "You're going to see my son – you're going to see James-Manning connection."

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Will Arch Manning play with Edgerrin James' son in NFL?