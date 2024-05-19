ECPW Stand Up and Fight thrills Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – East Coast Professional Wrestling made an exciting return to Elmira.

East Coast Professional Wrestling (ECPW) took to Empire Sports of The Southern Tier on Saturday, for it’s special ‘Stand Up and Fight’ event. Top stars from the promotion, including State Line Champion and Elmira native Keebu Harris thrilled a packed house on North Main Street.

In addition to Harris, Lil Daddy C, Joe Davis, ECPW Hall of Famer Big Papa Chill, Jay Flyier, and many more, took to the ring for an up close experience for local wrestling fans.

Local youth softball team, the Southern Tier Thunder get involved in the action at ECPW’s Stand Up and Fight event.

ECPW Owner Gino Caruso shared his excitement about the event, emphasizing Elmira’s importance to pro wrestling.

“This is an opportunity to come back to Elmira, an area with a rich history in pro wrestling, said Caruso. Fans here are great and very passionate. To come to a new venue, see all of their faces, and hear them cheering, makes it a great time.”

In addition to the wrestling action, the event included a special honor for 18 Sports’ own Andy Malnoske. ECPW inducted our own 18 Sports Director into their Hall of Fame, to honor his dedication to the business for over 2 decades. Along with ring announcing and helping promote local wrestling shows across the region, Malnoske made appearances on the big stage.

18 Sports’ own Andy Malnoske speaks to local wrestling fans, after being inducted into the ECPW Hall of Fame.

The Horseheads native made multiple appearances as an announcer for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and Impact Wrestling. Malnoske also had his work featured in Pro Wrestling Illustrated Magazine and the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame.

