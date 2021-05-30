Eastern Illinois transfer guard Marvin Johnson commits to Oklahoma

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Callaway
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The final roster spot for new Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser’s first team has been filled, as Eastern Illinois transfer guard Marvin Johnson announced on Sunday evening that he would be taking his talents to Norman to join the Sooners.

A local product originally from Ardmore, Oklahoma who went on to attend Edmond North High School, Johnson looks to be another very solid addition to the roster in what has been an offseason filled with quality transfer additions for Moser and the Sooners.

Last season in 26 games with Eastern Illinois, Johnson averaged 15.3 points, 5.2 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game. Certainly a quality stat line in a solid basketball league in the Ohio Valley Conference.

It will be interesting to see where Johnson fits into the rotation with Oklahoma along with the other guards, but he looks to have the potential to be a legitimate addition to the roster. Moser’s highly successful first offseason in Norman rolls on with the team now having every spot filled as the summer months approach.

Recommended Stories

  • Wesley Matthews with a deep 3 vs the Phoenix Suns

    Wesley Matthews (Los Angeles Lakers) with a deep 3 vs the Phoenix Suns, 05/30/2021

  • Judge throws out $100M lawsuit against Russell Westbrook filed by banned Jazz fans

    Russell Westbrook engaged in a verbal back-and-forth with the fans in 2019.

  • Tennis-Serena needs to be more creative, add variety to game - Wilander

    Serena Williams needs to be creative and add variety to her game if the 39-year-old American wants to tame the current power-hitters on clay, seven-time Grand Slam singles winner Mats Wilander told Reuters ahead of this week's French Open. The French Open, which starts on May 30, has been the least rewarding of the four majors for Williams, who won the last of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles at the Australian Open in 2017. Williams reached four Grand Slam finals in 2018 and 2019 but has failed to get past the last 16 at Roland Garros in her last three appearances.

  • The Ben Simmons Conundrum

    You know where this is heading by now. Criticism of Ben Simmons boils down to this: He can't shoot. Should that really overshadow everything else an All-Star and All-Defensive talent does?

  • Tennis-Osaka finds support after decision to skip press at French Open

    PARIS (Reuters) -Naomi Osaka received support from several athletes on Thursday but was slammed by French Tennis Federation (FFT) President Gilles Moretton after saying she would not attend press conferences at this year's French Open. Having said that the nature of the questions puts an undue burden on players' mental health, four-times Grand Slam champion Osaka was supported by rival Iga Swiatek's sports psychologist.

  • NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 betting preview: Kyle Larson enters as the favorite

    Larson has led the most laps of any driver in the Cup Series.

  • 2021 Indianapolis 500 preview: Scott Dixon looks to add to his IndyCar legacy with a second 500 win

    Dixon has six IndyCar titles but just one Indy 500 win. Will he become the 21st driver to win at least two 500s?

  • Austin Dillon sets pace in lone Cup Series practice for Coca-Cola 600

    Austin Dillon set the pace Friday evening in the NASCAR Cup Series’ lone practice for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Dillon powered the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet to a best lap of 180.935 mph on the 1.5-mile track, leading a sweep of the first four spots by Chevrolet drivers. He’s a […]

  • Dana White talks 'TUF,' Jon Jones, Ngannou-Lewis and more

    UFC president Dana White previews the upcoming season of "The Ultimate Fighter" which debuts on ESPN+ on June 1.

  • US beats Latvia 4-2 in world hockey championship

    Trevor Moore and 18-year-old Matty Beniers scored in a 1:47 span midway through the second period to help the United States beat Latvia 4-2 on Thursday in the world hockey championship. Brian Boyle and Matt Tennyson scored in the first period and Cal Petersen made 17 saves in the Americans' third straight victory after an opening loss to Finland. “The message that we’ve had, we’ve executed,” said Boyle, at 36 the Americans' oldest player.

  • Tennis-Serial French Open loser Medvedev looking to finally clear first hurdle

    World number two Daniil Medvedev has never won a match at the French Open, yet the Russian is feeling confident ahead of the claycourt Grand Slam, which starts on Sunday. Medvedev lost all his four first-round matches at Roland Garros since his debut in 2017 and has only one win to his name on clay this season. "I have to say coming here was my first practice yesterday, I was playing amazing so far," Medvedev, who will start his campaign against Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik, told a news conference on Friday.

  • Coca-Cola 600 winner to champion: Comparing last time it happened to present circumstances

    In the past quarter century, there has only been one driver to win both the Coca-Cola 600 and the NASCAR Cup Series title in the same year. His name is Jeff Gordon — should sound familiar — and he actually accomplished the feat twice in back-to-back seasons from 1997-98. The No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet […]

  • Never any doubt: Cambage all-in for Australia at Tokyo Games

    In the end, there appeared to be never any doubt WNBA star Liz Cambage would suit up for her third Olympics for Australia. Cambage was included Wednesday in the 12-women Opals team for the Tokyo Games, ending an earlier saga in which she first threatened to boycott the games but later changed her mind. Two-time Olympian Jenna O’Hea will captain the squad and Rio Olympians Katie Ebzery, Cayla George, Tessa Lavey, Leilani Mitchell, Stephanie Talbot and Marianna Tolo return for their second games.

  • NFL Team Preview: Colts have a star in Jonathan Taylor, but questions elsewhere

    Jonathan Taylor will be an early first-round pick in fantasy drafts, but that's where the certainties end for the Colts. Our experts examine the 24th-ranked team in our power rankings.

  • Cycling-Yates wins stage 19 on Giro but Bernal hangs on to extend lead

    Yates finished 11 seconds ahead of Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the 176-kilometre ride from Abbiategrasso to Alpe di Mera while INEOS Grenadiers' Bernal was 28 seconds behind to retain the Maglia Rosa. Yates launched a solo attack with about 6.5 kilometres to go and left Almeida and Bernal behind to take victory on the climb, giving him an opportunity to finish second in the general classification over the weekend.

  • Jon Jones hired one of the sharpest advisors in boxing, longtime analyst says

    Richard Schaefer has the ability to make a big impact in helping Jon Jones deal with UFC president Dana White.

  • Knicks' Derrick Rose and Tom Thibodeau have remade themselves on the fly

    The Knicks tying their first-round playoff series with the Atlanta Hawks was spurred on by Rose and Taj Gibson starting the second half, with Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau leaning on his old horses to get his team through more quarters of playoff nerves. You might as well call them the KnickerBulls.

  • Fantasy baseball priority pickups to patch your damaged roster

    If your fantasy roster has been hit by injuries, you certainly aren't alone. We can't fix all your issues, but we do have a few options to help.

  • Tennis-Red-hot Barty seeks second Slam on return to Roland Garros

    Ash Barty has settled the debate about her world number one ranking with a scintillating start to the season and can leave her rivals in the dust with a deep run at Roland Garros on her return to the Grand Slam. The Australian elected not to defend her 2019 French Open title last September due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was spotted drinking beer at an Australian Rules game at home in Queensland while her WTA Tour rivals battled on in Paris. However, she has been hard at it since rejoining the tour this year, winning an Australian Open warm-up event in Melbourne before capturing titles in Miami and Stuttgart.