Eastern Conference final Game 2 live updates: Florida Panthers vs New York Rangers

jordan mcpherson
·2 min read

The Florida Panthers already accomplished their first task of the Eastern Conference final by stealing a win on the road to begin the best-of-7 series against the New York Rangers.

Now, can they make their way back to Sunrise with a 2-0 edge in the series, or will the Rangers even the playing field?

We’re about to find out. Game 2 is set to start at 8 p.m. from Madison Square Garden.

Florida played a stellar road game on Wednesday to begin the series, shutting out a high-octane Rangers team with its stifling defense.

How the Rangers respond — and how the Panthers respond to that response — will be critical entering Game 2.

Follow along throughout the game for score updates, thoughts, commentary and analysis.

Series recap and schedule

Game 1: Sergei Bobrovsky had a 23-save shutout, while Matthew Tkachuk, Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Bennett scored goals in Florida’s 3-0 win.

Game 2: Tonight

Game 3: Sunday, May 26, Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena, 3 p.m., ABC, ESPN+

Game 4: Tuesday, Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena, 8 p.m., ESPN, ESPN+

Game 5 (if necessary): Thursday, May 30, New York’s Madison Square Garden, 8 p.m., ESPN, ESPN+

Game 6 (if necessary): Saturday, June 1, Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena, 8 p.m., ABC, ESPN+

Game 7 (if necessary): Monday, June 3, New York’s Madison Square Garden, 8 p.m., ESPN, ESPN+

