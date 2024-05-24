How will East Stroudsburg football's defense respond in 2024 after big-time departures?

There were a lot of positives to discuss regarding the offense of East Stroudsburg University football, and the same can be said for the defense. The Warriors excelled at turning the ball over, leading the PSAC with 19 total interceptions while recording 13 forced fumbles, which was tied for second.

Led by defensive linemen Deshawn McCarthy Dasean Dixon, East Stroudsburg also gave up the fewest rushing yards per game (100.1) and the fifth-fewest total yards per game (314.6).

Unlike the offense, however, many of the key contributors won't be back in 2024. Most have exhausted their eligibility, while McCarthy is pursuing a spot in the NFL and Dixon transferred in the offseason, leaving many holes in the front seven.

Head coach Jim Terwilliger isn't deterred by the departures, though. In fact, his response to addressing the holes was an optimistic one.

ESU football hopes to address the explosive plays from the secondary in 2024

"It's not a rebuild, but more of a reload situation," Terwilliger said. "Losing an NFL prospect like Deshawn McCarthy, those are big shoes to fill. But after the 14 practices, I'd say the strength of our team is up front. Our defensive ends Aidan Hayward and Ryan Hieber have both seen playing time in the last two years; it's now their time to step up and be the big dogs. You insert Terrell and Myles Reynolds and Trenton Dunnick, who just completed their freshmen seasons. Now all of a sudden you're like 'Deshawn who?'

"We might not have the star-studded power that we had, but what we have is a unit that just rushes the passer. I really look forward to seeing those guys. It's their time."

The future of the front seven looks promising, and it wouldn't be far-fetched to have the same thoughts about the secondary. But while they did lead the conference in picks, the Warriors also gave up the fourth-most passing yards (2,574). ESU did lost a key player in defensive back Adewale Obayanju to injury during the year, but what else could've been the reason for the defensive struggles?

"Explosive plays have really been the Achilles heel of last year's team," Terwilliger said. "That's what we're trying to eliminate. We played at high levels at times when we took the ball away, but then we gave up big plays. So being able to cut the peaks and valleys and play more consistently and making teams go long fields, that's what we're looking to do in 2024. Hopefully, with our young secondary, we'll be able to attain those bigger goals."

More: Can East Stroudsburg football's offense be better after historic 2023 season?

Two players will be in the forefront of leading a young secondary, namely rising senior defensive back Noah Hambrick. The Parkville, Md. native was second on the team with 67 total tackles while playing every spot in the secondary, from nickel to safety. His voice will carry more weight amongst the younger players.

"Noah Hambrick is the most reliable defender that we have," Terwilliger said. "Whatever he doesn't have, he makes up with his grit. Tough, competitive kid who will line up against anybody, any time.

"When he's on the field, we have an opportunity to win, and he's brought that mentality to a young secondary."

Hambrick felt like he was forced into the role, recalling how "a lot of young guys came to me, asking questions and even coming over to my house to watch film." But he believes everyone has a mutual respect for each other, and he believes in the knowledge he's earned.

"I may not know it all, but I do know what I'm talking about," Hambrick said.

Another person expected to take a leap is Everette Dingle, who saw a lot of action as a redshirt freshman in 2023, which was impressive considering the veteran-heavy defense. Hambrick commended Dingle and how he stepped up when the team needed him to.

"At first, Everette was kind of my backup, but he had to fill in for me after I moved to corner due to injuries." Hambrick said. "I trusted that he was going to be good. I knew he was gonna go in there and do his thing, because that's the standard we hold."

Dingle remembers when defensive backs coach Billy Inge III told him he would start. At the time, Dingle was taking second team reps, so he was excited and anxious when Inge told him the news.

"I was anxious thinking about upholding the standard of the defense," Dingle said. "A lot of the starters have played for three or four years, and I was the only freshman in my class. I just wanted to go out there and be on the same page as the guys out there."

Terwilliger hopes that Dingle improves physically, but he praises how "instinctively" the rising sophomore plays the game. He says Dingle "has the ability to get people lined up in the right positions, then execute at high levels."

It'll be hard to replicate the stellar defensive production after losing so much firepower, but rest assured knowing that East Stroudsburg has a plan for that side of the ball.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: ESU football defense story