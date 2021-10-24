Early fantasy football waiver wire pickup for Week 8

The Giants "dominated" in an ugly 25-3 win over the Panthers. The main story is how the Giants defense shook Sam Darnold so badly he got benched, but we should acknowledge Daniel Jones' admirable performance even with his offensive cupboard laid bare. Jones was missing Sterling Shepard, Kenny Golladay, Saquon Barkley, and Kadarius Toney, yet the quarterback still threw for 203 yards and a score, rushed for 28 yards, and he even had one of the best catches (yes, a catch) on the slate:

DJ with the ONE HANDED CATCH 🤯



📺: @NFLonFOX & Giants App pic.twitter.com/6ZJtqdVIEZ — New York Giants (@Giants) October 24, 2021

This, against one of the best defenses in the league in the Panthers. We all know that Jones has a propensity for turnovers, but he's actually been a viable fantasy quarterback this year (outside of two rough outings in Weeks 5-6, one of which he suffered a concussion).

Jones' dual-threat ability will be further maximized as the Giants' offense gets healthier. Consider him a live QB streamer and sleeper in Week 8, when the Giants take on a horrible Chiefs defense that hasn't been able to stop anyone (Ryan Tannehill put up 20.40 fantasy points against them in Week 7; just his second 20+ point outing of the season).