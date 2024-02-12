Early enrollee freshman FSU football running back Kam Davis keeps Twitter receipts

Running back Kam Davis was a massive addition to the Florida State football program in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Davis, who played quarterback for Dougherty High (Albany, Ga.), finished with 5,575 passing yards and 40 touchdowns, also adding 3,157 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns.

Davis posted pictures of himself earlier this winter of the 145th-overall-ranked prospect and the 11th-rated running back in the 2024 cycle taking part in FSU's offseason Tour of Duty led by FSU director of strength and conditioning Josh Storms.

Davis, listed at 5-foot-10, 220 pounds, already looks the part of a college football back and fans took notice.

Kam Davis takes part in a Florida State football workout.

But despite him watching FSU workouts for nearly three years, he's learning firsthand how different college workouts can be.

"I'm doing pretty good in them," Davis said of the workouts said in his first interview at FSU last Wednesday.

"Seeing them, I thought they would be a lot easier than they are. But being here, being able to participate in Tour of Duty, it's been a real challenge."

The Seminoles are looking to replace Trey Benson (NFL Draft) and Rodney Hill (FAMU transfer) at running back.

Despite being just a freshman, Davis projects for playing time along with returners Lawrance Toafili and Caziah Holmes, as well as transfer portal addition Roydell Williams (Alabama).

But roles have not been decided yet.

"Right now, the conversation is more just getting the work in and progressing. [Running backs] coach [David Johnson], we haven't had conversations about who is going to start, who is going to play the most, nothing like that," Davis said.

"He just wants all the running backs on the whole team to be able to get the work in, be able to succeed and feed off each other."

Keeping Twitter receipts

2024 5-star running back Florida State commit Kam Davis

Davis played quarterback out of necessity for his high school. But he is someone who projects early playing time with FSU this season.

Although it won't be his collegiate position, Davis said playing quarterback has helped him grow his game.

"Playing quarterback helped me a lot. It helped with my field awareness, IQ of the game and also being able to help the line out," Davis said. "Knowing everyone's assignments on the field. It'll help me at running back because I'll know what blocks to pick up, what the line has and the quarterback assignment."

But the talented freshman still feels he has something to prove.

Especially to people on X (formerly Twitter) who doubt his abilities to be a complete running back.

"So far, I've been mainly working on building speed. The workouts, a lot of them focus on speed and conditioning so I've been taking that real heavy," Davis said. "I've also been keeping receipts on Twitter. I've seen a lot of people saying I don't have top-end speed so that's what I'm trying to work towards."

Long-time coming

Davis has been committed to FSU since February 25, 2021. He picked the program when it was at its lowest point. The Seminoles have gone 23-3 over the last two seasons to prove Davis' bet correct.

Since committing, he has made over 20 visits to Tallahassee, including his official visit in December before early signing day.

Davis officially signed with FSU on early signing day and got on campus in January.

"Just to be able to get here has been a blessing," Davis said. "Being committed [for] three years, it showed that I have a lot of trust in the coaching staff and they have a lot of trust in me. Being able to come and be able to work with the guys, it's truly a blessing."

Reach Ehsan Kassim at ekassim@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Ehsan_Kassim. You can also follow our coverage on Facebook (NoleSports), Instagram (tlhnolesports) and YouTube channel (NoleSportsTD).

No one covers the ‘Noles like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Kam Davis keeping Twitter receipts as motivation at FSU football