KJ Bolden, Kam Davis, Lawayne McCoy excited to sign with FSU football on Wednesday

Don't expect any last-minute Early Signing Day drama for Florida State football with another 5-star defensive back.

KJ Bolden, the top-rated safety and the No. 13 overall player in the 2024 recruiting class, according to 247Sports, said he fully intends to sign with the Seminoles on Wednesday's first day of the early signing period.

Bolden concluded his official visit to FSU on Sunday.

“Come on, man, you already know it. I can’t speak too much on it but I got my (NLI) papers [Sunday] though," Bolden told media Sunday.

"Nah, I'm not doing that," Bolden added before departing if he would take any additional visits. A potential Auburn visit was the rumor floating around. He did not reportedly visit the Tigers.

He was one of eight official visitors, including six 2024 commits: 4-star running back Kam Davis, 4-star wide receiver Lawayne McCoy, 4-star cornerback Jamari Howard and 4-star offensive lineman Manasse Itete.

Edge rusher Amaree Williams, a 4-star recruit, who reclassified to the 2024 class, officially also visited Florida State over the weekend.

Transfer quarterbacks DJ Uiagalelei and edge Marvin Jones Jr. also made official visits ending Sunday. Quarterback Cam Ward officially visited through Saturday.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound defensive back committed to the Seminoles on Aug. 5 over finalists Auburn and Georgia. Neither the Bulldogs nor the Tigers gave up their pursuits.

Bolden unofficially visited Auburn on Dec. 4, followed by in-home visits from Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze on Dec. 6 and 7, respectively.

But Bolden is now expected to sign with FSU come Wednesday. He'll join an elite defensive back group that includes 5-star corner Charles Lester and 4-star Cai Bates and Jamari Howard.

His official visit was about continuing to build relationships.

"Just building my relationships with the team, Coach [Mike] Norvell and the guys," Bolden said. "We did a lot of bonding things learning the plays and stuff like that. I come down here a lot so just trying to hit on things that I haven't hit on."

Bolden said he spent time with a few players, including fellow safeties Conrad Hussey and Shyheim Brown.

"Really the whole DB corps - and Keem (Hykeem Williams). I like Keem, he's my guy," Bolden said. "They always hit me up on social media and check in on me - still make sure I'm locked in and stuff. It's always great to get back there with them and have good times and spend time with them - get to know them and them to know me."

Kam Davis, Lawayne McCoy excited to put pen to paper

Davis has been committed to FSU since February 25, 2021. He picked the program when it was at its lowest point. The Seminoles have gone 23-3 over the last two seasons to prove Davis' bet correct.

"It means so much. Great university, great coaching staff, the program took a major turnaround," Davis said. "For me, I'm more happy about being able to say that I was here from the 0-4 a couple seasons ago. That's probably the biggest thing I'm happy about."

Davis, from Dougherty High in Albany, Georgia, is ranked the No. 133 overall recruit in the class. He is the No. 7 running back and the No. 17 player in the state.

Since committing, he has made over 20 visits to Tallahassee, including his official visit, which also concluded Sunday.

There isn't much more he needs to learn about Norvell, campus or the team.

"Just telling each other how thankful we are for each other. That's really about it," Davis said of his conversation with Norvell.

"We've been in a relationship for over two and a half years now so just telling each other how thankful we are and how ready we are to get here together."

McCoy has been committed to the Seminoles since April 13, following an unofficial campus visit. He is also excited to sign with FSU and put an end to his recruitment.

The 6-foot, 170-pound athlete is the 143th-ranked prospect and the No. 6 athlete in the country. He is from Miami Central High in Miami.

"It was great just getting back up here the last time before signing," McCoy said.

He said it was his mom's first visit to campus.

"My mom has never been up so just her getting to meet Coach Norvell and just getting to meet other coaches on the staff, it was probably the best part for me," McCoy said. "She loves Coach Norvell. She always [says] he is a genuine guy, he's always happy, so she loves her relationship with Coach Norvell."

McCoy also got to take in a practice and his visit concluded with a sitdown with Norvell.

He said Norvell was excited to get him on campus and get his FSU career going.

"He was just telling me when I get here that he is going to push me to my fullest extent because he wants the best for me and my family, so that was his message and I am ready to work. It was a cool message, conversation," McCoy said. "It feels great to know that it's going to be official Wednesday."

